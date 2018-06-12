Bright Pattern Adds New Chief of Marketing to Executive Team

SAN BRUNO, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern today announced the appointment of Ted Hunting as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Hunting spent the last 14 years propelling Genesys forward as Vice President of North American Marketing and as a leader in other marketing roles. Hunting brings a wealth of knowledge and experience over a broad range of areas, including corporate strategy, demand generation, corporate messaging, digital marketing, PR, partner marketing, field marketing, and corporate messaging. Hunting is a graduate of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan with a marketing and finance background.
Hunting's breadth of experience includes both start-ups as well as large enterprise technology companies across a wide range of industries, including business intelligence, large scale computing systems, and telecommunications.
On changing the future of customer service, Hunting commented, "I am thrilled to join the Bright Pattern team and capitalize on the market opportunity before us. With companies being challenged with delivering a superior customer experience over an increasing number of communication channels, Bright Pattern provides a single unified architecture containing all channels natively, enabling us to deliver a level of personalization and ease not seen in today's customer service marketplace. My goal is to help Bright Pattern revolutionize the world of customer service by making it easier for agents, businesses—and, most importantly—customers to deliver exceptional personal customer service across all channels. I am excited to join Bright Pattern CEO Michael McCloskey, his executive team, and the super smart engineering team at Bright Pattern to help bring this new world of customer service to fruition."
"I am excited to welcome Ted Hunting to our executive team," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Ted's wealth of experience, track record of success, and enthusiasm are all a welcome additions to our executive team. We are all looking forward to working together and changing the contact center market forever."
About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-pattern-adds-new-chief-of-marketing-to-executive-team-300664532.html
SOURCE Bright Pattern
Share this article