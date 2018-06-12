Bright Pattern Adds New Chief of Marketing to Executive Team

Hunting's breadth of experience includes both start-ups as well as large enterprise technology companies across a wide range of industries, including business intelligence, large scale computing systems, and telecommunications.

On changing the future of customer service, Hunting commented, "I am thrilled to join the Bright Pattern team and capitalize on the market opportunity before us. With companies being challenged with delivering a superior customer experience over an increasing number of communication channels, Bright Pattern provides a single unified architecture containing all channels natively, enabling us to deliver a level of personalization and ease not seen in today's customer service marketplace. My goal is to help Bright Pattern revolutionize the world of customer service by making it easier for agents, businesses—and, most importantly—customers to deliver exceptional personal customer service across all channels. I am excited to join Bright Pattern CEO Michael McCloskey, his executive team, and the super smart engineering team at Bright Pattern to help bring this new world of customer service to fruition."

"I am excited to welcome Ted Hunting to our executive team," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Ted's wealth of experience, track record of success, and enthusiasm are all a welcome additions to our executive team. We are all looking forward to working together and changing the contact center market forever."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

