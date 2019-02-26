Bright Pattern Contact Center Selected by VIPdesk Connect for Robust Feature Set and Omnichannel Capabilities

VIPdesk Connect wanted a platform that was completely cloud-based because its employees are all decentralized. The company wanted to move from multichannel to omnichannel to reduce channel barriers, leverage emerging channels, improve customer experience, and increase agent empowerment through an easy-to-use, unified Agent Desktop. The company also required an insight-driven solution that had a fast onboarding process and dedicated customer success team.

Effortless and Personal Customer Service with Bright Pattern Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center

By selecting Bright Pattern, VIPdesk Connect can provide its luxury brands a cloud-based solution with a simplified agent experience over traditional channels, like voice, chat, and email, as well as emerging channels, like SMS/text, bots, video, in-app, and social messengers.

"Not only do you get the Bright Pattern platform, but you get the expertise," said Jeff Kramp, VP of Technology at VIPdesk Connect. "We don't have outages anymore…a lot of our challenges went away when we moved to Bright Pattern."

VIPdesk Connect's associates now have the most up-to-date, technologically advanced software solution in the CX industry. In addition to the latest software, VIPdesk Connect has the capacity to scale at a moment's notice without the annoyance of having to deal with telcos or suffer drops in call quality.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center software for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About VIPdesk Connect

VIPdesk Connect is a leader in outsourced customer service and a pioneer in providing high-touch customer care services to brand-conscious companies, including premium retailers; luxury travel, consumer products, and financial services companies. VIPdesk Connect's primary focus is, and always has been, to provide clients with exceptional customer service to create memorable customer experiences.

