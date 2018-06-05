Bright Pattern Expands Multi-Cloud Portability of Its Contact Center Software with Microsoft Azure

For Bright Pattern customers, having the option to use Azure as an infrastructure platform makes it easier to increase availability at the infrastructure level. Customers may request to have their accounts activated on a cluster running in part on Azure in addition to any combination of Amazon AWS, bare-hardware in Bright Pattern data centers, or in their private cloud, thus protecting themselves from possible service disruptions caused by the unavailability of any of these infrastructure components.

"The deployment in Microsoft Azure is an additional proving point in our top-to-bottom multi-cloud portability strategy," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO and Founder of Bright Pattern. "We are uniquely positioned to offer our customers freedom of choice on all levels, from telecom providers and infrastructure to cloud vendors and services. We enable customers to bring their own telco, choose ours, or use any combination. Now, customers can build their own infrastructure on Azure as well as bare hardware, a private cloud or Amazon AWS, in any combination. What's more, customers are welcome to use our public cloud service or host the same exact software in their environment, including our active-active disaster containment configurations."

Bright Pattern is relying on Microsoft Azure Compute Linux Virtual Machines to run their N+1 redundant, active-active clusters. The Azure Compute Linux Virtual Machines technology features devops tools, enterprise solutions, Azure-endorsed distributions and integration with Docker containers.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

