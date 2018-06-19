Bright Pattern Extends Cloud Contact Center Service to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Global customers using Bright Pattern's virtual contact center will be able to offer better customer service and clearer communications with reduced latency. The local point of presence also ensures compliance by utilizing local phone numbers and by storing recordings within the country.

"Our cloud contact center software is cloud-agnostic, making it easy to deploy and maintain across the globe," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO and Founder of Bright Pattern. "Creating a local point of presence in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland took a minimal amount of effort and will greatly improve the customer service provided by our customers located and/or serving customers in these areas."

Bright Pattern's expansion makes it easier for companies to manage follow-the-sun extended hours of operations with overflow and reporting using the new point of presence.

Kishinsky continued, "In the past, follow-the-sun support was only feasible for large global companies. With Bright Pattern, local companies can create a global workflow in which issues can be resolved and passed between offices in different time zones to reduce delays."

Bright Pattern has recently experienced considerable global expansion. "Last year, we expanded our presence in Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe," said Bright Pattern CEO, Michael McCloskey. "The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland expansion is just one of many on the road map for 2018."

Bright Pattern Contact Center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 27 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

