Bright Pattern Rated #1 Contact Center Software Provider By TrustRadius

News provided by

Bright Pattern

09 Jan, 2024, 11:04 ET

Bright Pattern wins top TrustRadius awards: Best of Value, Best of Relationship, and Best of Feature Set for cloud contact center providers.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software solutions, has been rated #1 by TrustRadius in the Contact Center Software category. This marks the second year in a row Bright Pattern has been officially recognized and awarded by TrustRadius for outstanding performance, innovation, and value. These awards are distributed to software solutions that have surpassed quality and received multiple positive customer reviews.

Continue Reading

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted and respected review-based platforms for business leaders and decision makers used to identify the highest quality software solutions for organizations. At TrustRadius, scores and awards are based on verified reviews from customers which help people across various industries make informed decisions on their potential software. TrustRadius is always committed to reviews from verified and unbiased people without ads to prevent biased or skewed results, and every single review is vetted for its meticulous detail and overall quality.

"Buyers have a wide range of choices in the contact center category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Bright Pattern has earned Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price based entirely on feedback from its customers. Bright Pattern's reviewers indicate they are delighted with the feature set, that the product lived up to sales and marketing promises, and that the product provides exceptional value for the price."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Also from this source

Bright Pattern is Certified for ISO 27001

Bright Pattern is Certified for ISO 27001

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, received ISO 27001 certification. Bright Pattern...
Comways Becomes Partner of Bright Pattern in Europe

Comways Becomes Partner of Bright Pattern in Europe

Bright Pattern is happy to announce that it has become an official partner of Comways, an industry-leader in contact center solutions in Europe....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.