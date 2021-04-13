Bright Pattern Reports Record FY 2020 and Q1 2021 Bookings with New Customer Acquisitions and Innovative Technology Releases

Our growth rate is now among the highest in the industry as we continue to expand our routes to market in 2021 Tweet this

Innovative companies continue to trust Bright Pattern to deliver effortless and personalized omnichannel customer service. New customers include leading startups, midsize companies, large enterprises, and BPOs in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

New logo wins in the quarter include:

Pepsi in Latin America

in A major global healthcare company in North America

EY in North America

A big-box retailer in Australia

State COVID vaccination appointment setting contact center, deployed in 23 hours with Atento

COVID vaccination hotline in Japan

New insurance companies, utilities, and universities in North America

"As customers transition from traditional voice to an omnichannel experience, most of our new wins are omnichannel deployments with many involving innovative digital channels like social messengers," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our growth has been led by both international partners and direct sales in the US, and with shorter sales cycles and much larger seat counts. Our growth rate is now among the highest in the industry as we continue to expand our routes to market in 2021."

New Technology Leadership

The amount that Bright Pattern's R&D spends as a percentage of revenue is the highest in the industry, and in Q1 2021, Bright Pattern released several innovative features to empower remote employees, expand digital channels, improve internal corporate communications, and bring subject matter experts working outside of the contact center into customer conversations.

Remote Mobile Agent Desktop App - Bright Pattern released its new Remote Agent Desktop App allowing remote agents to handle omnichannel conversations from their iPhone or Android device. This provides companies a new level of nimbleness with the recent acceleration in mobile adoption and remote contact center deployments.

Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Teams Integration - Bright Pattern also released its latest integrations for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics.

- Bright Pattern also released its latest integrations for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics. Most Extensive Messaging Apps in the Industry - The latest Bright Pattern release now supports the most extensive number of messaging apps in the industry including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, Viber, and KaKaoTalk. These social messengers are currently being used by Bright Pattern customers in all regions across the globe.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

