Bright Pattern's Sergey Menshikov Promoted to Vice President of Product Management

Menshikov has a proven track record of leading product development teams of successful technology companies, including Genesys, Cayo Communications, and Frontrange Solutions. Menshikov's diverse experience spans software and information development, network engineering, product definition and marketing, and software engineering management.

"Menshikov has been a critical part of our success here at Bright Pattern," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO and Founder of Bright Pattern. "His innovative thinking and vision will continue to set our strategic direction, advance our omnichannel solution, and contribute to the growth of Bright Pattern."

"I am looking forward to working with our growing team and continuing to make improvements that benefit our partners, customers, and their clients," Menshikov said. "I am proud to play an important role in delivering innovation that impacts the lives of many people every day."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

