Bright Pattern's Sergey Menshikov Promoted to Vice President of Product Management

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel contact center software, has appointed industry veteran, Sergey Menshikov, as Vice President of Product Management

News provided by

Bright Pattern

05:00 ET

SAN BRUNO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern today announces the promotion of Sergey Menshikov to Vice President of Product Management. As a founding member of Bright Pattern, Menshikov is a highly experienced product developer and software engineer poised to guide Bright Pattern's software into the next frontier.

Sergey Menshikov, VP of Product Management
Sergey Menshikov, VP of Product Management

Menshikov has a proven track record of leading product development teams of successful technology companies, including Genesys, Cayo Communications, and Frontrange Solutions. Menshikov's diverse experience spans software and information development, network engineering, product definition and marketing, and software engineering management.

"Menshikov has been a critical part of our success here at Bright Pattern," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO and Founder of Bright Pattern. "His innovative thinking and vision will continue to set our strategic direction, advance our omnichannel solution, and contribute to the growth of Bright Pattern."

"I am looking forward to working with our growing team and continuing to make improvements that benefit our partners, customers, and their clients," Menshikov said. "I am proud to play an important role in delivering innovation that impacts the lives of many people every day."

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-patterns-sergey-menshikov-promoted-to-vice-president-of-product-management-300628699.html

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

Also from this source

Mar 27, 2018, 05:00 ET Bright Pattern Secures PCI 3.2 Certification from Compliance...

Mar 06, 2018, 05:00 ET Bright Pattern Announces Groundbreaking Spring 2018 Release of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bright Pattern's Sergey Menshikov Promoted to Vice President of Product Management

News provided by

Bright Pattern

05:00 ET