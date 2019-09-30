Bright Pink Aims to Help a Half-Million Women Take Charge of their Health by End of 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pink, a national nonprofit organization focusing on the prevention of breast and ovarian cancer in women, is participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with one big goal: motivate a half-million women to move beyond awareness to ACTION and use the Assess Your Risk tool in 2019. In the homestretch to the end of the year, Bright Pink has collaborated with Aerie, Deloitte, Paul Mitchell, Ocean Spray, Stella & Dot, and vineyard vines, but also need the help of everyday Americans to encourage family and friends to assess their risk.

Assess Your Risk Infographic

"Knowing up to 25 percent of breast and ovarian cancers are familial or hereditary, helping all women know their risk and take action is a mission we won't stop chasing," said Katie Thiede, CEO, Bright Pink. "The Assess Your Risk tool has helped 1.5 million women, and counting, learn their risk of breast and ovarian cancer and receive personalized recommendations for prevention and risk reduction by taking the 3-minute, online assessment."

The digital assessment is free, interactive and easy-to-use, and includes nationally-recognized cancer screening criteria and other risk factors to help all women better understand their breast and ovarian cancer risk. Additionally, women can access the following resources, as part of the tool:

Women can take ACTION this Breast Cancer Awareness Month by completing the quiz at AssessYourRisk.org and/or sharing the link with family and friends to do the same. They can also visit Bright Pink's Shop to Support webpage, www.brightpink.org/shop-to-support-us/ to purchase exclusive products which directly benefit Bright Pink including Aerie, Stella & Dot and Vineyard Vines.

For more information, visit www.BrightPink.org and follow us Instagram (@bebrightpink), Facebook (@BrightPink) and Twitter (@BeBrightPink).

About Bright Pink

Bright Pink is a national nonprofit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization's mission is to help save women's lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Bright Pink's innovative programs motivate women to prioritize prevention, help women assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, equip women with personalized risk-management recommendations, and empower women to manage their health proactively in partnership with a healthcare provider. Since 2007, Bright Pink has inspired more than 1.5 women to be their own best health advocates. Join us in putting Awareness in Action™ at BrightPink.org.

Tara Cruise

Corporate Partnerships Manager

Bright Pink

Tara@BrightPink.org

SOURCE Bright Pink

Related Links

http://www.brightpink.org

