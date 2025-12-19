Bright Power Reports on 2025 Achievements and Previews New AI-Driven Solutions and Design Capabilities for 2026

Successes in Local Law 97 Compliance, Incentive Funding, and High-Performance Projects set the stage for AI Development in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Power Inc. continued to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future in 2025, advancing its decarbonization, high-performance building solutions, and energy compliance efforts. The company today announced several key achievements from the past year and also previewed its focus for 2026, including the upcoming release of a new AI-driven product for carbon forecasting.

2025 Highlights:

Local Law 97 Leadership - Supported hundreds of New York City buildings in meeting Local Law 97 requirements and expanded Building Performance Standards services to address increasingly complex compliance needs.

- Supported hundreds of New York City buildings in meeting Local Law 97 requirements and expanded Building Performance Standards services to address increasingly complex compliance needs. Local Law 87 Support - Expanded energy audit offerings to include a wider range of audit options for buildings pursuing Local Law 87 compliance in NYC.

- Expanded energy audit offerings to include a wider range of audit options for buildings pursuing Local Law 87 compliance in NYC. Industry Recognition : Honored by Con Edison as a "Multifamily Contractor of the Year" under the AMEEP Comprehensive Program for achieving the highest level of inspection pass rate among contractors in Con Edison's Affordable Multifamily Energy Efficiency Program (AMEEP).

: Honored by Con Edison as a "Multifamily Contractor of the Year" under the AMEEP Comprehensive Program for achieving the highest level of inspection pass rate among contractors in Con Edison's Affordable Multifamily Energy Efficiency Program (AMEEP). New Headquarters : Completed a move to a new office in the Financial District, providing expanded space for growth, collaboration, and a continued shift forward.

: Completed a move to a new office in the Financial District, providing expanded space for growth, collaboration, and a continued shift forward. Leadership: Matthew Strobel was promoted to Vice President, High-Performance Buildings, where he now oversees the Building Commissioning and Sustainability Services teams. Strobel has been with Bright Power since 2020 and previously served as Director of Commissioning.

2025 Project Highlights:

Bright Power completed several projects now optimized for long-term energy performance, reduced maintenance risks, and overall carbon reduction.

Bethany Terraces – Served as the Phius verifier and provided building commissioning services for the ground-breaking, first modular Passive House building in NYC.

– Served as the Phius verifier and provided building commissioning services for the ground-breaking, first modular Passive House building in NYC. Castle III - Provided Enterprise Green Communities and Energy Star Multifamily New Construction certification consulting and performed energy code inspections, commissioning, and solar design consulting for this NYSERDA Buildings of Excellence Award winner.

- Provided Enterprise Green Communities and Energy Star Multifamily New Construction certification consulting and performed energy code inspections, commissioning, and solar design consulting for this NYSERDA Buildings of Excellence Award winner. Harlem River Houses – Served as sustainability consultants on this award-winning restoration of one of the first federally subsidized public housing projects in NYC.

– Served as sustainability consultants on this award-winning restoration of one of the first federally subsidized public housing projects in NYC. HELP ONE – Provided ENERGY STAR certification services for HELP ONE's residential units. The ENERGY STAR label identifies units in multifamily buildings that are designed to be at least 15% more efficient than typical new construction.

– Provided ENERGY STAR certification services for HELP ONE's residential units. The ENERGY STAR label identifies units in multifamily buildings that are designed to be at least 15% more efficient than typical new construction. Gail P. Duke Senior Residences – Provided Passive House and solar design consulting, plus building commissioning, for this Phius CORE 2021 design certified property.

"We are incredibly proud of what we achieved in 2025," said Andrea Mancino, CEO of Bright Power. "This year, we helped clients unlock meaningful energy savings—guiding them through new regulations, reducing carbon emissions, and making buildings healthier and more comfortable places to live. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our team and strong alliances with our clients and partners."

Looking Ahead to 2026:

Bright Power has been a leading utility analytics company for 20 years and understands that projecting forward is more important than ever. By leveraging AI, Bright Power will launch an innovative software platform that gives owners and operators the ability to create energy capital plans, forecast carbon emissions, prioritize investments, and make data-driven decisions with real impact.

Bright Power will also expand existing building decarbonization services in 2026, providing MEP design for retrofits that ensures building systems work together to deliver comfort, efficiency, and compliance—without unnecessary cost or risk.

Building Performance Standards are poised to affect a growing share of U.S. buildings next year, and Bright Power is expanding its services to meet the rising demand and help owners navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. As cities and states adopt new emissions, energy, and reporting mandates, Bright Power will support owners in implementing consistent, portfolio-wide performance standards that reduce risk and strengthen long-term investment planning.

Bright Power will continue to build on its momentum and share additional updates throughout 2026. More information about Bright Power can be found here.

About Bright Power

Bright Power -- the premier provider of energy and water management services and a trusted advisor for real estate owners, investors, and operators -- brings twenty years of experience in building decarbonization, renewable energy, energy efficiency, project management, and energy analysis to the industry. Bright Power provides strategic energy and water solutions to building owners and operators across the nation, specializing in multifamily apartment buildings. Bright Power has worked with almost 2 million units that cover over 2 billion square feet.

