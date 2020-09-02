BrightDrop Virtual Assistants Hires 100th Team Member Amid Continued Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based BrightDrop Virtual Assistants announced it has hired its 100th full-time virtual assistant to support a growing client base in the U.S. and Australia.

BrightDrop, which provides business process outsourcing services through a home-based team of agents located primarily in the Philippines, has seen a surge in recent business as work-from-home positions become increasing accepted worldwide.

"Getting here hasn't been easy, but we are ecstatic to finally achieve this goal. It's something that has been on the radar for quite some time now," said Andy Drake, BrightDrop's Director of Business Development.

Conceived in 2014 by the company's CEO Mark Elmerick to handle simple back-office tasks for small businesses during the overnight hours, BrightDrop has since expanded into providing 24/7 customer service teams to leading companies in the life insurance, automotive and online retail industries, just to name a few.

"We're increasingly taking on larger and more sophisticated clients who want to know that BrightDrop can scale with them" says Elmerick. "Over the last couple years, we've invested significantly in internal systems that allow us to grow with our clients and to continuously provide the best talent in the industry at the best prices."

Elmerick believes BrightDrop is poised to continue its growth as a leading provider of home-based BPO services both during and after the global pandemic. "Home-based BPO is what we know," says Elmerick. "It's the best way to keep employees safe during these challenging times, while also looking out for the bottom line of our clients."

So what's next for BrightDrop? Drake says BrightDrop will continue to focus on the needs of its clients. "Our approach is simple. We aim to provide our clients with the best talent & the best service on the market. And when we do that consistently, it's the best recipe for success."

About BrightDrop Virtual Assistants, LLC

BrightDrop Virtual Assistants (www.brightdrop.com) is trusted by industry leaders to provide world class voice, email and chat support and business development services. Based in Indianapolis, IN, BrightDrop prides itself in hiring the most talented & experienced virtual assistants. Through a rigorous hiring process, a client-first approach and a tremendous appreciation for its team members, BrightDrop has built a reputation for getting the job done.

