Brighten Your Day with North Dakota's Spectacular Sunflower Super Bloom in July and August

BISMARCK, N.D., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is known for abundant, colorful crops, and the thousands of acres of sunflower fields in North Dakota create a landscape awash with vibrant, sunny yellow hues. North Dakota Tourism has launched the state's 2024 ND Sunflower Trail detailing the location of more than a dozen stunning sunflower fields all set to reach peak color in late-July through August.

"The state's sunflower growers are eager to partner with North Dakota Tourism on this field guide program and share a little of what makes North Dakota unique with others," said Josh Greff, a sunflower grower in southwest North Dakota. "There's really nothing like seeing a field full of vibrant yellows when the sunflowers reach their peak color. Helping visitors to have a legendary experience is a valuable opportunity for growers to support both the tourism and agriculture industries in North Dakota."

For visitors planning a picture-perfect trip to see North Dakota's sunflower bloom, this year's sunflower map identifies new locations for viewing the sunflowers as they stretch toward the golden rays of sunlight and pop against the cool blue of the sky. North Dakota Tourism will update the map weekly as the sunflowers grow and burst with peak colors so visitors are sure to find the most colorful fields on their trip.

North Dakota's sunflower roots can be traced back to Ukrainian immigrants that settled in the state via the Homestead Act of 1867. Sunflowers have long been a significant part of Ukraine's economy and Ukrainians proudly recognize it as the nation's official flower. As Ukrainians settled throughout the state, they cultivated the land into sweeping fields of brilliant yellow flowers.

Sunflower fans chasing iconic photo opportunities will find fields throughout the state, and should keep in mind the following tips for capturing the iconic blooms:

In general, landowners and growers don't mind visitors stopping to look at the fields as long as you are respectful and don't enter or drive into the fields.

Looking for that perfect golden hour shot? Arrive early so you can scout your location for the optimal setting to capture your images 1-2 hours after sunrise or before sunset.

Happen to visit on a cloudy day? You're in luck, as those are often the best days to capture vivid close-up shots.

Celebrate National Sunflower Day on Saturday, August 3 , with a photo shoot and share your love of the sunny blooms throughout the summer on social media using #NDLegendary and #NDFieldFinders.

In partnership with growers, North Dakota Tourism has also placed mailboxes with free, edible sunflower seeds at several of the field locations. For details on each participating field, including location, seed availability, and bloom updates, please visit Let the Amazing Sunflower Put a Smile on Your Face. More sunflower recipes, videos and little-known facts are available at Brighten Your Day with the Amazing Sunflower.

For more on planning a legendary trip to North Dakota, visit NDtourism.com.

