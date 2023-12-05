Brighten Your Holiday, Lighten Your Energy Bills and Celebrate with Energy Efficiency

PG&E is Helping Customers Shine Bright & Save Right for a Sustainable Holiday Season

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season upon us, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping customers make this joyous time of year sustainable and affordable with simple, low-cost actions to trim their carbon footprint and their energy bills.

"Illuminating our hometowns with festive lighting and spending time with friends and family are some of the best ways to spread joy during the holiday season. As we celebrate, there are many simple ways our customers can save by keeping energy efficiency top of mind," said David Poster, PG&E Director of Energy Efficiency. 

PG&E encourages customers to celebrate a bright and budget-friendly season with these tips:  

  • LED Lighting: LED holiday lights are at least 75% more energy efficient, emit less heat –reducing the risk of igniting or burning fingers-- and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent lights, ensuring that your decorations shine throughout the season.
  • Smart Timers: Automating your holiday lighting display takes care of the sparkle, so you can focus on the festivities. Your lights can turn on and off at predetermined times, so you don't waste energy by leaving them on all day and night.
  • Entertain Efficiently: The holidays can bring a lot of guests, so turn down the thermostat to 68° (health permitting) and be an energy-conscious cook. Use the oven's full capacity by cooking multiple dishes at once and consider using smaller appliances like microwaves, slow cookers, and hot plates for side dishes. Interested in an induction cooktop? Test one out with the PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program.
  • Home Insulation: Check for drafts around the windows and doors and seal gaps with caulk or weather stripping. Save up to 20% on annual energy bills by sealing holes around pipes, wiring, vents or recessed lighting with spray foam, caulk or weatherstripping. Insulating your water heater can reduce standby heat loss and save you about 7%-16% in water heating costs.
  • Energy Star® Appliances: Consider upgrading your appliances to Energy Star® -rated products, which are designed to be more energy-efficient. A great place to start is PG&E's Energy Action Guide, which gives you product and program recommendations to help you meet your unique energy needs.

A Very Merry Video

To watch how you can maintain your festive glow and grow your energy savings, click here

A Festive Formula

Have you ever wondered how much electricity your appliances and holiday lights are using? Use an Energy Appliance Calculator to help you better understand how much money you're spending to use them.

PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Did you know you can lower energy bills and save money with PG&E's DIY tool kit? With a $200 investment in energy-efficient materials, customers can save nearly $1,000 each year. For more energy savings, you can find additional tips at pge.com/winter.

Income-Eligible Assistance Programs  

For more ways to manage your winter bills, visit: Save Energy & Money.

About PG&E    

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news  

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

