BrightFarms Partners With Instacart To Stave Off Resolution Quitters Via Free Salad Kits

Committed To Helping People Eat Clean & Green™ in 2025, BrightFarms' Crunch Kits Will Come Free With an Instacart Order on Thursday, January 23

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms, a national leader in the indoor farming industry, today announced a campaign with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to deliver free salad kits* following Quitters Day. Noted as the day when most people abandon their New Year's resolutions, Quitters Day is typically recognized as the second Friday in January. To keep the spirit of healthful resolutions alive longer, BrightFarms and Instacart will be offering free Crunch Kits™ before the month ends on Thursday, January 23. Consumers can head to the Instacart website or app to redeem this offer with their Instacart order and select an eligible Crunch Kit™ of their choosing while supplies last. *Delivery, sales tax and other fees will still apply.

Image courtesy of BrightFarms

"We're committed to bringing our customers the crispiest, crunchiest, and freshest lettuce imaginable. Our partnership with Instacart takes that promise even further, ensuring that you can enjoy produce that's not just better for your plate but better for the planet too," said Jessica Soare, Senior Director of Marketing at BrightFarms. "We at BrightFarms are excited to help make healthy eating a bit easier at a time when it's hard to consistently work toward wellness goals. We hope that we can help turn Quitters Day into a celebration of fresh beginnings, fueling our customers' with fresh and locally-grown greens delivered directly to their doors."

As a leader in the indoor farming industry that makes fresh, responsibly-grown produce, BrightFarms offers a robust line of fresh lettuce and herb options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes. As part of the Quitters Day promotion, Instacart customers can choose to redeem one of the following fan-favorite salad kits:

Mediterranean: a vegetarian-driven salad featuring bright and robust Greek flavors, feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread and a feta vinaigrette.

a vegetarian-driven salad featuring bright and robust Greek flavors, feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread and a feta vinaigrette. Southwest Chipotle: a perfect blend of heat and smoke with tangy, bold flavors featuring fire roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing.

a perfect blend of heat and smoke with tangy, bold flavors featuring fire roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing. Chickpea Caesar: a delightful twist on a culinary classic. This kit starts with fresh BrightFarms Sunny Crunch greens, topped with crispy chickpeas, organic quinoa, shaved parmesan, garlic crouton crumbles, and paired with a vegan Caesar dressing.

a delightful twist on a culinary classic. This kit starts with fresh BrightFarms Sunny Crunch greens, topped with crispy chickpeas, organic quinoa, shaved parmesan, garlic crouton crumbles, and paired with a vegan Caesar dressing. Sunny Bacon : a savory salad topped with uncured bacon bits, shredded white cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, herb croutons, and paired with a vegan Ranch dressing.

For more information, visit www.brightfarms.com or www.instacart.com.

*Fees, taxes and terms apply. $10+ order minimum required. Limit 1 per person, eligible items only, while supplies last. Expires 01/26/2025. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, high-efficiency hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate transportation time, distance, and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms' growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, local farming, uses less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms currently operates 5 greenhouse farms in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Illinois, and 3 high-tech regional greenhouse hubs in Texas, and Georgia. BrightFarms' fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 5,000 retail stores* across the Central, Eastern, and Southwest regions of the United States. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit www.brightfarms.com.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and providing healthy food options to all. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers.com.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

