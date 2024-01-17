BRIGHTFARMS RECALLS SPINACH AND SALAD KITS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK AS A RESULT OF SUPPLIER ELEMENT FARMS RECALL

News provided by

BrightFarms

17 Jan, 2024, 12:39 ET

SELINSGROVE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms has issued a voluntary recall of spinach grown by its supplier Element Farms in their Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm and distributed under the BrightFarms brand because the spinach has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Due to potential cross-contamination, BrightFarms is also issuing a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of four salad kit products (shown below) from its Selinsgrove, PA facility.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in seven states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The products come in 4-oz, clear, plastic containers. Information about the "best by" date, UPC, and facility code can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Product

Ounce

UPC Codes

Facility Code

Best-By Date

BrightFarms Baby Spinach

3.5oz

8-57062-00492-3

PEN8

1/11/2024, 1/13/2024

1/18/2024,

1/20/24

BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit 

6.35oz

8-50051-82501-1

PEN4

1/15/2024, 1/20/2024

BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit

6.50oz

8-57062-00415-2

PEN4

1/15/2024, 1/20/2024

BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit

6.70oz

8-57062-00416-9

PEN4

1/15/2024

BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle

5.85oz

8-50051-82500-4

PEN4

1/15/2024

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall of spinach was initiated after routine sampling conducted by Element Farms yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes. Due to potential cross-contamination at BrightFarms's Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania facility, BrightFarms is also recalling a limited quantity of four select salad kit products. No positive test results or reported illness have been received on those products, to date.

As a result of today's recall, the company has temporarily suspended distribution of Element Farms grown spinach.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume the products and discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8:00am-6:00pm EDT or email [email protected] with the subject line: Recall.

1 Lorian Drive
Selinsgrove, PA
[email protected]  
1-866-857-8745

