BRIGHTKINS AND HUNGER FOR WORDS JOIN FORCES WITH ANIMAL SUPPLY COMPANY TO BRING EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT ASSORTMENT TO PET LOVERS NATIONWIDE

VERNON HILLS, Ill., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightkins and Hunger for Words, pet brands known for innovations in interactive pet toys and training tools designed by the experts at Learning Resources, today announced a new partnership with Animal Supply Company. This strategic alliance will significantly expand Brightkins and Hunger For Words' retail presence, featuring a product assortment exclusive to independent pet retailers that includes Brightkins treat dispensers, treat puzzles and training clickers, as well as the notable Hunger for Words Talking Pet Buttons.

Starting in August 2024, pet enthusiasts can find exclusive Brightkins and Hunger for Words products through Animal Supply Company's network, enhancing accessibility for pet owners and retailers across the region, making playtime a blast for pets everywhere.

Brightkins and Hunger for Words are at the forefront of innovation in the pet space. Brightkins offers a range of engaging and stimulating products, including treat puzzles, treat dispensers, and training clickers, designed to keep pets mentally sharp and engage the whole family. Hunger For Words has revolutionized pet communication with their Talking Pet Buttons, allowing pets to express their needs and emotions in a way that fosters deeper connections with their human companions. Together, these brands provide a comprehensive suite of products that promote cognitive development, behavior training, and interactive play for pets.

"Teaming up with Animal Supply Company is an exciting step for Brightkins and Hunger for Words as we strive to bring our innovative pet products to a wider audience," said Kelly Goodwin, Director of Sales at Brightkins. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich the lives of pets and their families through engaging and educational play. With Animal Supply's extensive distribution network and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will open new doors and create exciting opportunities for our brands."

Animal Supply Company is leveraging its comprehensive network in distribution to introduce Brightkins and Hunger for Words products to new markets. Retailers and pet owners will have access to increased availability of Brightkins' and Hunger for Words' unique offerings, known for their quality, design, and educational value. By expanding its presence across Independent Pet, including both brick and mortar and online retailers, Brightkins and Hunger for Words aims to make products more accessible to pet owners, ensuring that more pets can benefit from interactive and stimulating toys.

"Partnering with Brightkins and Hunger for Words allows us to bring a fresh and innovative product line to our retail partners," said Junior Zavala, Vendor Manager at Animal Supply Company. "The Brightkins and Hunger for Words brands are synonymous with creativity and mental enrichment, and we are eager to help them expand their footprint. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing the best products to our customers that enhance the lives of pets and their families across the country."

Meet Brightkins! After nearly 40 years designing award-winning toys, Learning Resources® is excited to bring learning to life for your furry family members. Whether you're teaching new behaviors, boosting mental stimulation, or promoting active family play, our paws-on interactive toys and training tools will help your pets stay bright and happy.

Hunger for Words® was founded by speech language pathologist Christina Hunger and is dedicated to the belief that all species have something to say. By using her knowledge of language development and AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication), Christina taught language to her dog Stella, the world's first talking dog. Now, we are using our expertise to help others teach their pets to talk with our award-winning products and books. For more information, visit www.hungerforwords.com, or follow us on Instagram @hunger4words.

Animal Supply Company is the national leader in Local Everywhere® pet food and supplies distribution serving retailers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Animal Supply Company's mission is to share our passion for animals through trusted partnerships that connect the brands and customers we serve to those who love pets. We envision a world where every pet is happy, healthy, and safe, and we work through our teammates, customers, and vendors to realize this goal. Animal Supply Company operates 18 facilities, of which 10 offer eFulfillment, and employs approximately 1,000 teammates. The Company has 7,000+ independent retail customers who operate more than 15,000 retail outlets distributing pet food and supplies.

