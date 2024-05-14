Brightmark Joins Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, Contributing to Statewide Recycling and Climate Action Efforts

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drawdown Georgia Business Compact announced the inclusion of Brightmark as the newest member of the initiative to advance statewide decarbonization. Brightmark, a circular innovation company with a mission to Reimagine Waste, joins forces with like-minded industry leaders committed to collaborative climate action in Georgia.

The Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, a state-wide business consortium, aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2050. By collaborating with corporate, government, nonprofit, and academic partners, the Compact leverages the collective impact of the dedicated business community for a just, competitive, and sustainable transition.

"As a native Georgian, I'm thrilled that an organization like Drawdown Georgia exists to bring together companies that are passionate about environmental stewardship," said Bob Powell, Founder and CEO of Brightmark. "Plastic pollution is a serious issue affecting our communities today, polluting our environment by remaining in landfills for decades or ending up in rivers, lakes, and oceans."

Brightmark's Plastics Renewal® technology provides a crucial solution, taking hard-to-recycle plastics and converting them into circular products, diverting plastics otherwise bound for landfills, incinerators, and waterways. The proprietary process can recycle all types of plastics – one through seven – even in a mixed stream.

"Our technology complements the existing mechanical recycling system," Powell said. "It provides a waste solution that benefits communities with recycling infrastructure challenges by helping them repurpose their waste more sustainably. Additionally, it assists manufacturing industries and businesses in improving their environmental footprint. Our goal is to reduce the need for virgin plastics by recycling existing plastic material for reuse on a large scale."

Spearheaded by the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business, the Compact provides a platform for companies to take individual and collective actions towards the net-zero goal. By actively participating, businesses showcase their dedication to carbon reduction, equity, economic opportunity, and environmental and public health. The Drawdown Georgia Business Compact warmly welcomes Brightmark to this groundbreaking initiative and looks forward to the collective efforts that will accelerate climate action in the state.

About Brightmark

Brightmark, LLC is a circular innovation company with a mission to Reimagine Waste, developing solutions that make a positive environmental impact on the world and communities where it operates. Brightmark's established anaerobic digestion and proprietary plastics renewal technologies make the company a veteran in a burgeoning marketplace. The company works across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, to decarbonize operations, displace reliance on virgin fossil fuels, and solve circularity challenges at scale.

Committed to systems change in waste, Brightmark works collaboratively to address gaps where traditional methods fall short through its innovative closed-loop approach to recycling and renewables. To date, Brightmark has repurposed four million pounds of landfill-bound plastics and reduced more than 900,000 tons of CO2eq from the atmosphere through anaerobic digestion. The company is also deeply committed to conservation, education, and sustainability career training by partnering with local and national organizations that help protect land and oceans. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com .

