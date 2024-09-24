BrightNight and Cordelio Power Announce Greenwater Battery Energy Storage System to Serve Puget Sound Energy

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, a leading renewable power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions, and Cordelio Power announced today the development of the Greenwater Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a 200-megawatt (MW)/800-megawatt hour (MWh) standalone project set to be constructed on a commercial industrial site in Pierce County, Washington. This state-of-the-art facility will provide critical energy storage to the region, providing reliability for Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers. The project's transmission infrastructure Conditional Use Permit was approved by the City of Sumner on August 26.

The Greenwater project is ideally located to serve the growing energy demands of the region while avoiding the costly and high-impact transmission infrastructure typically required to bring power from the eastern areas of the state. With a focus on meeting reliability and price security goals set by the Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) in 2027, the Greenwater project will play a vital role in improving regional energy reliability and energy dispatch optimization across PSE territory, while supporting PSE's rigorous Clean Energy Transformation Act compliance.

"We're investing in technologies like battery storage that can support a continuous and reliable supply of clean energy to our customers," said Craig Pospisil, PSE Vice President of Business Development and Mergers and Acquisitions. "Battery storage projects like Greenwater help us harness the renewable energy we generate while ensuring the grid remains reliable during extreme temperatures and times of peak demand."

BrightNight Chairman and CEO, Martin Hermann, said: "We are delighted to partner with Puget Sound Energy to bring our next-generation, AI-enhanced Battery Energy Storage System to the great state of Washington, delivering reliable and dispatchable power to one of the regions spearheading America's decarbonization and electrification efforts. The Greenwater project is a perfect example of how BrightNight's team of experts, along with our revolutionary AI-based platform, PowerAlpha®, enable us to develop best-in-class energy systems featuring outstanding efficiency and performance, while delivering maximized value for our customers."

Projects like Greenwater are critical in addressing the rapidly increasing electricity and capacity demands seen by many utilities in the Pacific Northwest. Greenwater has been a model of responsible development with low-impact siting and industry-leading coordination with the local fire department, which has included specialized training to ensure community safety.

Mayor Kathy Hayden of Sumner expressed her appreciation for BrightNight's community engagement efforts, stating, "There's no question that demand on our energy grid is increasing. The residents and businesses of Sumner, and our region, need reliable, predictable energy to power critical systems, whether that's heating your home or roasting big batches of coffee. We appreciate BrightNight's efforts to engage the community and address any concerns."

In addition to its energy benefits, the Greenwater project will have a significant positive impact on the local community. BrightNight and Cordelio are committed to funding local STEM curriculum through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, providing students with valuable educational opportunities. The project will also include an annual donation to Sumner Main Street Association and support for the Sumner Food Bank, helping to strengthen the local community. Additionally, the project will generate a tax benefit of $43 million, which will support local schools, first responders, and state transit and housing initiatives.

The Greenwater project has enjoyed broad community support due to BrightNight's strong commitment to community engagement and public education. It is one of BrightNight's 21 projects in the Pacific Northwest totaling more than 10 gigawatts of clean power, highlighting the company's position as a leading independent power producer dedicated to delivering power to a region at the forefront of the energy transition.

BrightNight led the development of the Greenwater project as part of its joint venture with Cordelio Power, and with support from AECOM. The project underscores BrightNight's mission to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions.

About BrightNight

BrightNight is a leading renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to meet and exceed challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and facilitate the transition away from fossil fuel generation. BrightNight's industry-first Artificial Intelligence platform, PowerAlpha®, allows it to design, optimize, and operate renewable power plants with industry-leading economics and performance. To learn more, please visit www.brightnightpower.com

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio Power is an independent renewable power producer that develops, owns, and manages renewable power facilities across Canada and the United States. Cordelio strives to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. With over 1,400 MW of operating assets under management, Cordelio also oversees a growth pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

