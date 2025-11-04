BrightNight and Cordelio Power Reach Financial Close for 300 MW / 1,200 MWh Pioneer Hybrid Renewable Project in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, a leading next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, together with its joint venture partner, Cordelio Power, announced reaching financial close for Pioneer Clean Energy Center, a 300 MWac solar plant combined with a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh battery energy storage facility in Yuma, Arizona. Developed to fulfill the obligations of a long-term tolling agreement with a local utility, Pioneer will deliver reliable, dispatchable energy to support Arizona's growing electricity needs.

"Pioneer reflects BrightNight's long-term commitment to supporting Arizona's growing energy needs," said Martin Hermann, Chief Executive Officer of BrightNight. "We're focused on being a trusted partner in the region—delivering reliable, flexible clean power that drives lasting value for our customers and the communities they serve."

"We're proud to have completed this important milestone for the Pioneer project," said Chris Hind, CEO of Cordelio Power. "We'd like to thank the local community and our partners across the project for their dedication to seeing this project delivered."

Pioneer's financing was supported by a syndicate of leading lenders including Crédit Agricole, MUFG, Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, CoBank, and ING. The project's financing reflects strong market confidence in BrightNight and Cordelio Power's ability to execute complex hybrid energy assets that combine utility-scale power generation with battery storage systems and strengthens their position for continued growth in US markets.

Pioneer will provide firm, on-demand clean capacity to residences and businesses, supporting grid reliability and flexibility as Arizona's energy demand accelerates. In addition, BrightNight's proprietary AI-based software, PowerAlpha® optimized the design of the project.

Full on-site construction on Pioneer is underway, with commercial operation expected by April 2027.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-optimized hubs for digital infrastructure. BrightNight's industry-leading 35 GW portfolio of best-in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S. BrightNight's customer focus and proprietary AI platform – PowerAlpha® – enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

To learn more, visit www.brightnightpower.com .

ABOUT CORDELIO POWER

Cordelio is an independent power producer that develops, builds and operates wind, energy storage and solar facilities. Cordelio manages a 1,860 MW operating portfolio across the United States and Canada and a US development growth pipeline of over 18,000 MW of projects. We strive to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements typically contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "confirms", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "should", "will", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include, without limitation, all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties which may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from BrightNight and Cordelio's expectation as of the date hereof. Whether forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of the control of BrightNight and Cordelio. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and BrightNight and Cordelio disclaim any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements.

