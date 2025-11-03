BrightNight Appoints Adam C. Peakes as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

BrightNight continues to strengthen its executive leadership team and build momentum in the hybrid energy and digital infrastructure sectors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Adam C. Peakes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Peakes will partner closely with CEO Martin Hermann and the executive team to drive BrightNight's next phase of growth and institutional scale.

Peakes' appointment further rounds out BrightNight's leadership bench and reinforces the company's focus on operational excellence, disciplined execution, and market expansion.

"Adam brings exceptional financial and operational leadership, as well as a proven track record of guiding companies through growth and transformation," said Martin Hermann, CEO of BrightNight. "His depth of capital markets experience and operational discipline will be invaluable as BrightNight evolves from a leading developer into a diversified, full-service independent power producer. Adam will help advance BrightNight's mission to redefine how energy is developed and delivered."

As CFO, Peakes will lead BrightNight's financial strategy, capital formation, and balance sheet management. He will also oversee financial planning, analytics, and systems to support scalable growth, while preparing the company for financings, acquisition opportunities, and potential future liquidity events.

"I'm honored to join BrightNight at such a pivotal time," said Adam Peakes. "The company's integrated approach to advanced generation and clean power uniquely positions it to meet the evolving needs of customers across sectors. I look forward to partnering with the entire BrightNight team to build on this foundation and drive sustainable growth."

Peakes brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. He most recently served as President of Hornblower Group, after leading the company's financial strategy and operational transformation as CFO. Prior to that, he held leadership roles as CFO of Merichem Corporation and Senior Vice President and CFO of Noble Corporation, one of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors.

Earlier in his career, Peakes spent nearly two decades in investment banking with Goldman Sachs and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., where he led major strategic transactions and capital market financings for global energy and infrastructure companies. He earned his MBA from Harvard University and a BA in Political Science and Managerial Studies from Rice University.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-optimized hubs for digital infrastructure. BrightNight's industry-leading 35 GW portfolio of best-in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S.

BrightNight's customer focus and proprietary AI platform – PowerAlpha® – enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

To learn more, visit www.brightnightpower.com

Forward Looking Statements & Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements typically contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "confirms", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "should", "will", "offers", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include, without limitation, all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties which may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from BrightNight's expectations as of the date hereof. Whether forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of the control of BrightNight. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and BrightNight disclaims any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements.

