BrightNight Appoints Renewable Industry Leader as Chief Technical Officer to Support the Next Phase of Rapid Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power producer delivering clean and dispatchable energy solutions, announced today the appointment of Logan Granger as Chief Technical Officer.

In this role, Logan will lead BrightNight's Technology, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and O&M teams as the company accelerates its deployment and execution of utility-scale renewable power solutions, designed and optimized through its industry-leading AI platform, PowerAlpha®.

Logan brings over two decades of industry experience and technical expertise to BrightNight. A recognized expert in renewable energy, he has held leadership positions at PowerLight, SunPower, First Solar, 8minutenergy, and NRG Renewables. Most recently, Logan was a founding member of the leadership team at Clearway Energy Group, where he oversaw Technical Services.

Over the course of his career, Logan has contributed to the development, engineering, procurement, financing, and construction of more than 10GW of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale renewable power solutions, including solar, wind, and battery storage projects.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said: "I'm delighted that BrightNight continues to attract the best minds in our industry. Logan's expertise will further our technological superiority and advance our mission to accelerate the clean energy transition by mitigating the intermittent nature of renewable sources. BrightNight's renewable solutions serve some of the largest Utilities and Commercial and Industrial customers in the nation and worldwide, delivering carbon-free power when and where it is needed. With Logan's leadership, we are well-positioned to meet the unprecedented demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy."

Logan Granger commented: "I am honored to join BrightNight in its audacious mission to deliver firm, renewable baseload power with its cutting-edge, utility-scale solutions. BrightNight's unique position in the energy sector - supported by its revolutionary AI platform and singular team of leading industry experts - has enabled the development of a 37-gigawatt portfolio of best-in-class power solutions in record time, ensuring its reputation as a rising energy giant. I'm thrilled to lead this unrivaled team of technology and engineering professionals into the next chapter of the company's rapid growth."

Mr. Granger is based in San Francisco, California.

About BrightNight

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation.

