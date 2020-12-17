Brighton Health Plan Solutions Unveils Expanded Create® Technology Platform For Self-Insured Employers

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions, a healthcare enablement company, today announced new capabilities and updates to its state-of-the art technology solution which combines a mobile app, enrollment portal, member portal, and administrator portal into one, seamless platform. With the latest round of enhancements, innovative self-insured employers and health systems can harness the powerful Create® Technology to administer direct contracts, reference-based pricing models, tiered benefits, and trust and welfare benefits.

The award-winning Create® Technology platform can support any provider network, insurance carrier, third party healthcare vendor, or payroll platform. Brighton designed the SOC 2-certified secure platform with modular and scalable architecture that allows clients to select the services they want to use, as well as strong integration capabilities for connecting to external partner solutions. The platform's innovative features are used today by self-insured commercial and labor groups and their members, as well as by health systems and third-party administrators.

"We believe technology has the power to minimize the friction that self-insured clients, their members, and their providers often experience in employer-sponsored benefits," said Arun Bhatia, chief information officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "We're an enablement company so it was important that our technology team engineer the Create® Technology platform to be truly flexible and work with any other solution our clients already have in place. We want each client to be able to create their own version of our platform, hence its name. Furthermore, we built and own the technology so we are empowered to quickly shape it to what the market wants now or in the future."

The newest enhancements to the Create® Technology platform simplify administration of:

Direct Contracting: Health systems and provider groups can effortlessly administer direct network contracts with self-insured employers, allowing these employers to bypass traditional insurance carriers and save on their medical expenses.

Health systems and provider groups can effortlessly administer direct network contracts with self-insured employers, allowing these employers to bypass traditional insurance carriers and save on their medical expenses. Reference-Based Pricing: Pay claims according to any carrier's reference-based pricing model, whether the model is based on Medicare rates or custom fee schedules.

Pay claims according to any carrier's reference-based pricing model, whether the model is based on Medicare rates or custom fee schedules. Tiered Benefits: Reimburse according to tier level, with different copays or coinsurance applied to each tier.

Reimburse according to tier level, with different copays or coinsurance applied to each tier. Trust and Welfare Fund Administration: Manage contribution accounting, delinquency and collection management, online payment collection, hours administration, eligibility determination and enrollment, and COBRA administration.

These new capabilities are in addition to the Create® Technology platform's existing health plan administration functionality: benefits enrollment, member communications, employer communications, collaboration tools, provider search, claims and coverage summaries, spending accounts, appointment scheduling, data reporting, claims adjudication, claims repricing, pre-payment review, and integration with payroll, dental and disability benefits, pensions, 401(k) and other voluntary benefits — giving employers, members, and third party administrators a one-stop shop that streamlines their most common tasks.

Brighton launched the Create® Technology platform in 2017 to facilitate enrollment and engagement in Brighton's integrated delivery networks. Users quickly hailed its ease of use and exceptional functionality, prompting Brighton to continue expanding its capabilities.

"Enabling healthcare is at the core of what we do as a business," said Jim Cusumano, president and chief financial officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "Our objective when we first launched the Create® Technology platform was to help self-insured clients, their members and their healthcare providers realize more value in employer-sponsored benefits and we believe our technology-powered approach will change the standard for how healthcare is contracted and consumed."

