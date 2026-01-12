Brighton Jones Promotes Melinda Torres to Chief Marketing Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Jones, an independent wealth management firm dedicated to aligning clients' wealth with their values and passions, is delighted to announce the promotion of Melinda Torres to Chief Marketing Officer.

Melinda joined Brighton Jones in March 2025 following the acquisition of her branding agency, Doubleknot Creative, and most recently served as Managing Director of Brand and Product Marketing. Since her appointment, Melinda has helped deepen Brighton Jones' brand and marketing strategies, strengthening how the firm shows up for clients, teammates, and the broader market, while supporting national growth initiatives. Having partnered with Brighton Jones for 15 years before joining as a full-time employee, Melinda has a deep understanding of the firm's identity, values, and commitment to personalized, holistic wealth planning that empowers clients to live richer lives.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Melinda will oversee the firm's Marketing organization and guide brand, performance marketing, events, client communities, and communications strategy across the business. Her role includes stewarding the evolution of the Brighton Jones brand, shaping the firm's public voice and media presence, and ensuring that marketing efforts support both growth and culture.

"I've had the privilege of working with the Brighton Jones team since 2011, helping to shape the firm's voice as it has grown and evolved," said Torres. "As I step into the role of CMO, I'm energized by the firm's intentional investment in brand as a strategic tool to support our people, our clients, and our long-term vision and purpose," said Torres.

"Melinda brings a rare ability to connect brand, client experience, and business strategy in a way that feels authentic to who we are," said Jon Jones, CEO and co-founder of Brighton Jones. "Her promotion to CMO reflects our belief that brand is a critical part of how we scale with intention, and her leadership will add a creative and compassionate lens to our marketing, client experiences, and branding initiatives."

Brighton Jones is a leading national wealth management firm, with over 5,500 clients and over $30 billion in assets under advisement. They have pioneered a comprehensive Personal CFO approach that partners with clients across their entire balance sheet and beyond to align their resources with their values, passions, and purpose. By transcending traditional financial planning, Brighton Jones empowers every client to pursue a thriving and impactful life—their richer life. Learn more at brightonjones.com.

