Brighton Marine Health Partners with Freespira, the First FDA-Cleared Solution for Panic and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc ., maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment for panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced a partnership with Brighton Marine, a non-profit that provides healthcare, housing, and hope for service members and their families. The innovative treatment will now be available to Brighton Marine Health Plan members.

The organization's addition of Freespira confirms Brighton Marine's commitment using pioneering advancements to improve veterans' physical and mental health, as well as providing equitable access to a high-quality healthcare experience. Freespira will be available to Brighton Marine Health Plan qualified members beginning in November 2025.

Brighton Marine is a nonprofit social enterprise supporting veterans and military connected families through coordinated health care, housing, case management, and wraparound services. As the administrator of the US Family Health Plan (USFHP) of Southern New England, Brighton Marine has served military-connected families for more than four decades.

"We're excited to bring Freespira to our members who deserve access to a proven, virtual-first treatment for panic disorder and PTSD," said Dr. Rollinger of Brighton Marine. " As a quality driven organization we're confident that with Freespira treatment, our members may experience a short and long-term reduction in the overwhelming symptoms of these conditions and feel empowered to live fuller lives."

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic disorder and post-trauma symptoms of PTSD by addressing the underlying physiological factors of these conditions. As an adjunct to medications or therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) hypersensitivity. Freespira treatment provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO 2 levels. Combining a medical device with Telehealth care support, providing guidance for patients throughout the care journey to deliver maximum benefits from the twice daily, 17-minute treatments.

"Brighton Marine recognizes the need for new evidence-based treatment options for the many who suffer from panic attacks and PTSD symptoms as an adjunct therapy," said Joseph Perekupka, CEO of Freespira. "Freespira will enable Brighton Marine to address their members' needs for improved access to care by offering a new, more convenient way to receive treatment for anxiety disorders that effectively engages members with a validated technology."

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in just 28 days. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veterans Administration provide the company's medication-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at freespira.com .

Media Contact:

Jay Geer/James Chisum

Miller Geer and Associates

562-493-6023

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Freespira, Inc.