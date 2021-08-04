BrightPlan Momentum Accelerates with Key New Hires, Product Enhancements and Industry Accolades

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced continued business momentum with success across multiple strategic initiatives. In the first half of the year, BrightPlan doubled employee enrollment in its Total Financial Wellness solution, added two key new hires to the team, unveiled a series of innovative product features and received several industry accolades.

BrightPlan's recently announced 2021 Wellness Barometer Survey report indicates that financial wellness is top of mind for employees and employers, especially in a post-COVID workplace. In fact, the pandemic triggered 81% of employees to reassess their financial situation and 94% of HR professionals say employers need to upgrade their employee benefits, with wellness topping the list.

"It's imperative that employers make holistic financial wellness benefits available to all their employees, as they not only impact employee engagement and well-being, but the business success of companies and the economy at large," said Marthin De Beer, founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "We're honored to partner with forward-thinking employers and HR teams that are dedicated to a culture of care and actively invest in supporting their employees' well-being."

New product features

As interest in financial security and well-being accelerates, BrightPlan's latest digital platform capabilities – subscriptions tracking and risk managed investment models – enable investing opportunities to further strengthen employee financial health.

The new AI-powered subscription feature gives employees a transparent view of their monthly spending on subscriptions across all credit and debit accounts. Further, employees now have additional avenues to achieve their financial goals through accessible investing with low annual fees of 0.25%. BrightPlan has also made updates to its investing capabilities with improved risk assessment models and recommendations, lower cost funds and improved tax efficiencies.

Proven leaders for growth and scale

With a mission of democratizing access to financial wellness for everyone, BrightPlan made two new strategic hires to further expand its services for customers. Jim Mitchell, CFP®, former Vice President of Financial Wellness at Fidelity with over 20 years of financial services experience, joins the company as Vice President of Client Success. Additionally, Scott Spann, Ph.D., CFP®, will serve as BrightPlan's Senior Director of Financial Education. Dr. Spann was previously the Director of Financial Planning at Facet Wealth and is one of the first people in the country to be awarded a doctorate in financial planning with a specialization in workplace financial wellness.

Award wins reinforce industry leadership

BrightPlan continues to garner industry recognition with several new accolades including the Aite-Novarica Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award, Talent Culture's 2021 HR Tech Award, and The Financial Technology Report 's 2021 Top 100 Financial Technology Company Award.

"BrightPlan is a clear innovator in the crowded financial wellness space," said Sophie Schmitt, Senior Analyst, Wealth Management at Aite-Novarica Group. "The company offers a more comprehensive platform that includes not only personal financial education and cash flow management tools but also holistic, fiduciary-level and goals-based financial planning. Thanks to the solution's breadth and depth, employers can accommodate the financial goals of all segments of employees, across life stages and wealth profiles."

Download the Aite-Novarica Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award report now. For more information on BrightPlan and its digital platform and human advisor solution, visit brightplan.com.

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors supports employee personal financial goals at every stage of life, helping enterprises to better attract, retain and engage talent. For more, visit brightplan.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

Disclosure: Awards are not indicative of future performance. Awards, Other Recognitions or Endorsements should not be interpreted as a guarantee or suggestion that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if our firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. None of the sponsoring publications or organizations are affiliated with our firm, none of the Awards or Other Recognitions are based on client evaluations of our firm, and we have not made any payments for or in anticipation of any Award, Other Recognition or Endorsement of our firm.

SOURCE BrightPlan

Related Links

https://www.brightplan.com

