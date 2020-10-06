BrightPlan Named "Hot Vendor" in Financial Wellness by Leading Analyst Firm, Aragon Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced it has been identified as a "Hot Vendor" in the Financial Wellness 2020 report by Aragon Research, Inc.

BrightPlan's Total Financial Wellness solution provides a comprehensive and personalized real-time finance solution for all employees, by tying financial wellness to corporate benefits. BrightPlan is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence and offers a digital platform paired with human financial advisors.

"In our all-remote future, more enterprises will be searching for improved employee benefits," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "BrightPlan has taken a unique approach to providing financial wellness through the enterprise, helping enterprises streamline onboarding, predictive goals-based planning, and investment automation."

Interest in financial services on a consumer level has been on the rise, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Aragon Research report on "Hot Vendors" in Financial Wellness 2020, has identified financial wellness as a new category that "will become a key plank in employee engagement going forward."

"We're honored to be identified by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Financial Wellness. We believe that this is another sign indicating the market for Total Financial Wellness is rapidly gaining momentum," said Marthin De Beer, founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "Our industry-leading model of tying financial wellness certified for fiduciary excellence, to employer benefits has seen increased demand in these uncertain times and we're excited to have a reputed analyst firm like Aragon acknowledge our approach in bringing Total Financial Wellness to the market."

BrightPlan continues to see strong momentum and recently announced that both its customer base and customer pipeline have tripled, since the beginning of the Pandemic. Additionally, the company has also doubled employee enrollment in its Total Financial Wellness solution, revealing surging interest in the market's first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence.

BrightPlan will be hosting an industry panel discussion on Wellness Benefits That Matter Most in Times of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 22nd at 11 am PDT. This interactive session includes Jennifer Pasqualini, Autodesk's Vice President of Total Rewards, Rob Paczkowski, eBay's Senior Director for Global Benefits, Catherine Wragg, SVP of Human Resources at TriNet, and Ryan Wright, Senior Director of Health and Benefits at Willis Towers Watson. The discussion will be moderated by Emily Payne, Managing Editor of BenefitsPRO. To register for the event visit this link .

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors supports employee personal financial goals at every stage of life, helping enterprises to better attract, retain and engage talent. For more, visit brightplan.com.

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Awards are not indicative of future performance. Awards and Other Recognitions should not be interpreted as a guarantee or suggestion that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if our firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, or as an endorsement of our firm by any past or present client. None of the sponsoring publications or organizations are affiliated with our firm, none of the Awards or Other Recognitions are based on client evaluations of our firm, and we have not made any payments for or in anticipation of any Award or Other Recognition.

