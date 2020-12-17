BrightPlan Wins Gold in the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan, a leader in Total Financial Wellness, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Corporate Well-being Technology category. This award comes on the heels of a record year of growth for BrightPlan as the company tripled both its number of customers and customer pipeline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete list of winners can be viewed here .

"Employee financial stress is at a record high as the pandemic wears on," said Marthin De Beer, CEO and founder of BrightPlan. "Companies are increasingly seeking innovative digital solutions to transform how they support and engage their people. This award is validation that our holistic approach to financial wellness built on patented technology enables employees to achieve their personal financial goals, while promoting employee well-being and ultimately, business outcomes."

BrightPlan is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence that provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Paired with human advisors, BrightPlan's Total Financial Wellness offering stands apart from point solutions such as retirement plans and enables employees to achieve financial success at every stage of life.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

"The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors supports employee personal financial goals at every stage of life, helping enterprises to better attract, retain and engage talent. For more, visit brightplan.com .

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives.

Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'.

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit ( http://www.brandonhall.com )

Disclaimer: Awards are not indicative of future performance. Awards and Other Recognitions should not be interpreted as a guarantee or suggestion that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if our firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, or as an endorsement of our firm by any past or present client. None of the sponsoring publications or organizations are affiliated with our firm, none of the Awards or Other Recognitions are based on client evaluations of our firm, and we have not made any payments for or in anticipation of any Award or Other Recognition.

SOURCE BrightPlan