BrightSpec, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Terry Dunlay to its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Terry to our board of directors," said Walter Colsman, Chief Executive Officer of BrightSpec. "Terry brings a wealth of expertise gained over his entrepreneurial career in the life sciences. This timely addition to the board comes as we are accelerating our commercialization efforts. Terry's track record of developing successful companies that are subsequently acquired will certainly bring value to both our current and future investors."

"BrightSpec's MRR instruments offer a highly differentiated approach to molecular analysis. With multiple high-value applications, there is great potential for growth across multiple market segments. I am excited to join the Board to offer the benefit of my experience scaling these types of businesses," said Mr. Dunlay.

About BrightSpec, Inc.

BrightSpec, Inc. is a life science instrumentation company developing commercial applications based on molecular rotational resonance (MRR). BrightSpec's instruments provide digital quality molecular structural characterization though the use of quantum chemistry, which accelerates the discovery process and improves the yield and quality of commercial synthesis. For more information on BrightSpec, please visit www.brightspec.com.

