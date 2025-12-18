Brightspeed Deepens Community Investments Across Pennsylvania, Supporting Local Businesses, Education and the Arts

Company contributes more than $40K to chambers of commerce, libraries, colleges and community events across Central Pennsylvania

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's Annual Service Provider Review 2025 reinforces its long-term commitment to Pennsylvania through sustained investments in the people, organizations and infrastructure that help communities thrive. Throughout 2025, Brightspeed has invested more than $40,000 in community-focused partnerships across Central Pennsylvania, supporting chambers of commerce, downtown associations, libraries, colleges and arts organizations that play a vital role in local economic vitality and quality of life.

These investments complement Brightspeed's ongoing work to expand access to fast, reliable internet across the state recognizing that strong communities are built through both meaningful local partnerships and modern connectivity.

"Brightspeed believes strong communities grow when people, businesses and institutions are supported and connected," said Sabrina Anderson, Brightspeed local marketing manager. "Whether we're sponsoring local events, supporting education and the arts, or expanding access to reliable internet, our goal is the same: to help Pennsylvania communities succeed today and into the future."

Community investments and partnerships across Pennsylvania

In communities where Brightspeed lives, works and invests, the company is proud to support organizations and events that bring people together, encourage local commerce and create opportunities for learning and cultural enrichment. The company's recent efforts include:

Chambers of Commerce

Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce: Brightspeed is extending its 2025 sponsorship of all ribbon-cutting events into 2026, as well as its support of the bi-annual Support Local campaign. The company sponsored the organization's business leaders' reception and was presenting sponsor of the Jingle and Mingle Holiday Chamber Party

Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce: Brightspeed renewed its support of all three Snack Town street festivals in 2025 and recently committed to ribbon-cutting events sponsorship.

Perry County Chamber of Commerce: Brightspeed has sponsored the Very Perry Holidays contest encouraging shopping at Perry County businesses

Downtown and Community Events

Love Carlisle: Brightspeed sponsored Small Business Saturday, the Holly Jolly Jubilee and will be presenting sponsor of the upcoming Hotchee New Year event

Carlisle Summerfair: Brightspeed is the sponsor of the weeklong community festival

Main Street Hanover: Brightspeed was a supporting sponsor of multiple downtown community events

Libraries, Education and the Arts

Columbia Public Library: The company is supporting the organization's community events

Guthrie Memorial Library: Brightspeed was a supporting sponsor of the Guthrie Gala

Eichelberger Performing Arts Center: Brightspeed made a financial commitment to a one-year partnership

Elizabethtown College: Brightspeed is continuing its support of an endowed scholarship, renamed the Brightspeed Scholarship in 2025

Friends of the Newport Public Library: Brightspeed is the sponsor of the Santa Claus Lane Gift Shop

"Brightspeed's support makes a meaningful difference for our local business community," said Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nicole Deary. "Their continued investment in Carlisle helps our chamber create opportunities for small businesses, celebrate new growth and host events that bring our community together, creating the connections that fuel economic growth."

Expanding opportunities through connectivity

Alongside its community partnerships, Brightspeed is investing heavily in modern fiber infrastructure across Pennsylvania to ensure households, small businesses and institutions have access to the reliable, high-speed internet needed to compete and grow. Access to fast, affordable connectivity supports everything from small business operations and education to healthcare, workforce development and the arts.

Brightspeed's fiber network is now available or under construction in communities including:

Butler, PA: Where the Brightspeed fiber build is complete and the network is available to more than 20,000 locations.

Where the Brightspeed fiber build is complete and the network is available to more than 20,000 locations. Carlisle, PA: Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available to more than 17,000 locations with plans to reach another 2,000 when the network construction is complete.

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available to more than 17,000 locations with plans to reach another 2,000 when the network construction is complete. Columbia, PA: Construction of the fiber network continues and currently reaches nearly 8,200 premises.

Construction of the fiber network continues and currently reaches nearly 8,200 premises. Elizabethtown, PA: Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available to nearly 9,600 homes and businesses and construction is nearly complete.

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available to nearly 9,600 homes and businesses and construction is nearly complete. Perry County, PA: Nearly 6,000 fiber-enabled locations are planned for Perry County and already more than 4,800 have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet including more than 1,800 in Newport where construction is complete.

Reaching Even More Locations

Brightspeed's private investment in the fiber network build will give nearly 227,000 locations in Pennsylvania access to super-fast internet connectivity. In fact, already the company has fiber enabled more than 180,000 locations already. In addition, the company recently announced that Pennsylvania awarded Brightspeed more than $40 million in federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding* to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 9,083 locations in the state. Also, the state of Pennsylvania awarded Brightspeed $782,163 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 492 Pennsylvanians access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Together, these efforts will help ensure that more than 236,000 people across the Keystone State have the connectivity, resources and local support needed to thrive—strengthening Pennsylvania communities today and well into the future.

*Provisionally awarded pending NTIA approval

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com .

