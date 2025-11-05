Brightspeed Ignites Fiber Future in Kansas: 13 Communities Can Access Multi-Gig-Speed Connectivity

News provided by

Brightspeed

Nov 05, 2025, 09:00 ET

Building Stronger, More Resilient Connectivity for Roanoke Valley Homes and Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service, as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, has hit a major milestone — the completion of its fiber network in 13 Kansas communities. Now, nearly 29,000 families and businesses in Baldwin, Benedict, Ellinwood, Garnett, Garness, Hillsboro, Holton, Horton, Huntington, Junction City, Osage City, Osawatomie and Sterling have access to ultra-fast, ultra-reliable internet powering everything from remote work and online learning to telehealth and local business growth.

"For too long, many rural communities have been left behind without reliable, high-speed internet," said Carsi Mitzner, director of government affairs at Brightspeed. "Aging copper networks can't provide the speed and bandwidths needed for today's technology. That's why Brightspeed is working to deliver fiber networks with the speed and reliability these communities deserve. This investment isn't just about technology, it's about opening doors to better education, stronger local economies, improved healthcare access and new opportunities for families and businesses to grow and thrive."

Expanding access in Kansas

Brightspeed is rapidly transforming the digital landscape in Kansas where four in ten residents are unable to purchase a fiber internet plan.* Once fully deployed, the company's multi-gigabit fiber network will serve more than 49,000 locations across 23 counties in Kansas.

"Expanding access to high-speed fiber is one of the most impactful steps we can take to strengthen communities across Kansas," said Aaron Deacon, managing director at KC Digital Drive. "Brightspeed's investment brings critical infrastructure to places that have long lacked reliable connectivity. This kind of progress opens doors for education, economic development and digital inclusion — helping ensure that Kansans, no matter where they live, have the tools to participate fully in today's connected world."

Brightspeed fiber deployment by community

Fiber network rollout continues in the following communities.

Community

Planned Locations

Ready for Service

Altamont

504

Coming soon

Baxter Springs

2,398

1

Buffalo

231

Coming soon

Buhler

704

Coming soon

Burlingame

691

Coming soon

Burlington

1,714

Coming soon

Coyville

69

Coming soon

Fredonia

1,854

1,356

Galena

1,716

Coming soon

Haven

632

Coming soon

Hesston

879

Coming soon

Hiawatha

1,805

Coming soon

Highland

601

Coming soon

Inman

758

303

Oskaloosa

631

Coming soon

Oswego

1,146

Coming soon

Riverton

432

Coming soon

St. John

855

773

Spring Hill

1,051

Coming soon

Valley Falls

548

Coming soon

Wellsville

980

Coming soon

Funding sparks expansion

Kansas awarded Brightspeed $474,114 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that together with the company's investment of more than $1.2 million will give more than 500 families and businesses in Wilson access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Connecting communities, door to door

As part of its community-first, customer-friendly approach, Brightspeed representatives are currently visiting neighborhoods in St. John to share information about new fiber services.

Residents can expect:

  • Who: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.
  • What: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.
  • Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

* According to BroadbandNow
** Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Brightspeed Launches Nation's Best Value in 8 Gig Fiber Internet Service with Whole-Home WiFi 7

Brightspeed Launches Nation's Best Value in 8 Gig Fiber Internet Service with Whole-Home WiFi 7

Brightspeed, one of the nation's largest fiber broadband builders and provider of the country's fastest internet service, as determined by...
Brightspeed BEAD Program Wins Total More Than $528M, Driving Fiber Network Expansion in 17 States*

Brightspeed BEAD Program Wins Total More Than $528M, Driving Fiber Network Expansion in 17 States*

Today, Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and business owners with high-speed connectivity,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Equipment

Telecommunications Equipment

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Networks

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics