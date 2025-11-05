Brightspeed Ignites Fiber Future in Kansas: 13 Communities Can Access Multi-Gig-Speed Connectivity

Building Stronger, More Resilient Connectivity for Roanoke Valley Homes and Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, has hit a major milestone — the completion of its fiber network in 13 Kansas communities. Now, nearly 29,000 families and businesses in Baldwin, Benedict, Ellinwood, Garnett, Garness, Hillsboro, Holton, Horton, Huntington, Junction City, Osage City, Osawatomie and Sterling have access to ultra-fast, ultra-reliable internet powering everything from remote work and online learning to telehealth and local business growth.

"For too long, many rural communities have been left behind without reliable, high-speed internet," said Carsi Mitzner, director of government affairs at Brightspeed. "Aging copper networks can't provide the speed and bandwidths needed for today's technology. That's why Brightspeed is working to deliver fiber networks with the speed and reliability these communities deserve. This investment isn't just about technology, it's about opening doors to better education, stronger local economies, improved healthcare access and new opportunities for families and businesses to grow and thrive."

Expanding access in Kansas

Brightspeed is rapidly transforming the digital landscape in Kansas where four in ten residents are unable to purchase a fiber internet plan.* Once fully deployed, the company's multi-gigabit fiber network will serve more than 49,000 locations across 23 counties in Kansas.

"Expanding access to high-speed fiber is one of the most impactful steps we can take to strengthen communities across Kansas," said Aaron Deacon, managing director at KC Digital Drive. "Brightspeed's investment brings critical infrastructure to places that have long lacked reliable connectivity. This kind of progress opens doors for education, economic development and digital inclusion — helping ensure that Kansans, no matter where they live, have the tools to participate fully in today's connected world."

Brightspeed fiber deployment by community

Fiber network rollout continues in the following communities.

Community Planned Locations Ready for Service Altamont 504 Coming soon Baxter Springs 2,398 1 Buffalo 231 Coming soon Buhler 704 Coming soon Burlingame 691 Coming soon Burlington 1,714 Coming soon Coyville 69 Coming soon Fredonia 1,854 1,356 Galena 1,716 Coming soon Haven 632 Coming soon Hesston 879 Coming soon Hiawatha 1,805 Coming soon Highland 601 Coming soon Inman 758 303 Oskaloosa 631 Coming soon Oswego 1,146 Coming soon Riverton 432 Coming soon St. John 855 773 Spring Hill 1,051 Coming soon Valley Falls 548 Coming soon Wellsville 980 Coming soon

Funding sparks expansion

Kansas awarded Brightspeed $474,114 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that together with the company's investment of more than $1.2 million will give more than 500 families and businesses in Wilson access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Connecting communities, door to door

As part of its community-first, customer-friendly approach, Brightspeed representatives are currently visiting neighborhoods in St. John to share information about new fiber services.

Residents can expect:

Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.

: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel. What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.

: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits. Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

* According to BroadbandNow

** Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com .

