Brightspeed Fiber Build Reaches 75% Milestone, Nearly 200,000 Residents Can Now Connect to Multi-Gig-Speed Internet

Brightspeed representatives visit neighborhoods, going door to door to share service options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network in Indiana is 75 percent complete. Now, nearly 200,000 Hoosiers have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet.

Brightspeed Fiber Internet network build is 100 percent complete in Ashley, Aurora, Berne, Brookston, Columbia City, Etna, Francesville, Goodland, Kentland, Knox, Knightstown, LaGrange, Lapel, Monticello, Nappanee, Remington, Rising Sun, South Whitley, Syracuse, Vevay, Walkerton, and Wolcott.

"As an automotive repair shop, we serve people who depend on getting back on the road quickly," said a Sean Rawleigh, owner of Rawleigh Automotive and Performance in Columbia City and Brightspeed Fiber Internet customer. "Switching from DSL to Brightspeed Fiber Internet has helped us work more efficiently, communicate faster with customers and suppliers and ultimately provide better service for the whole community."

Connecting with the community door to door

Brightspeed representatives are hitting the streets in Ashley, Aurora, Berne, Bremen, Brookston, Columbia City, Decatur, Fortville, Franklin, Geneva, Knightstown, LaGrange, Lapel, Lawrenceburg, Leesburg, Nappanee, North Judson, North Liberty, North Webster, Plymouth, Portland, Rising Sun, South Whitley, Syracuse, Vevay, Walkerton, Warsaw and Whiteland to help residents and businesses learn about fiber service and help them get connected. Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"Not only are we building fiber networks, but we are also helping build pathways to opportunity," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "With fast, reliable connectivity, residents and local businesses are better equipped to compete, connect and grow. The most fulfilling part of this work is seeing communities actively use and benefit from fiber in their everyday lives."

Leveraging federal investments

Brightspeed's expansion in Indiana is supported by both private investment and public funding partnerships. The company recently announced that Indiana awarded Brightspeed more than $24.8 million in Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) grant funding* to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 9,200 locations in the state.

Additionally, Indiana awarded Brightspeed more than $5.58 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 3,274 Hoosiers access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Once construction is complete, Brightspeed Fiber Internet will reach approximately 353,000 homes and businesses statewide.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than a convenience, it fuels opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Indiana helps ensure communities stay competitive in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed