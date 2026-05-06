Brightspeed Fiber Network Nearly Complete, Five Fully Fiber-Ready Pennsylvania Communities & More Coming

Ultra‑fast fiber internet is now available to more than 192,000 across the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced continued expansion of its multi-gig-speed fiber network across Pennsylvania. With 84 percent of its planned fiber network in the state now complete, Brightspeed has already made fiber internet available to more than 192,000 homes and businesses, with another 36,700 locations set to be fiber-enabled by the end of the build.

Brightspeed's network build is now 100 percent complete in Blue Ridge Summit, Butler, Hyndman, Marion and Newport, giving residents and businesses in those five communities access to fast, reliable, future‑ready connectivity that has a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 17,500 five-star reviews.*

"Reliable fiber connectivity is about far more than faster internet speeds; it's about opportunity," said Perry County Commissioner Brenda Watson. "It gives local businesses the tools to compete, helps students and families stay connected to education and healthcare, and better positions our county for long-term growth. Investments like this help ensure the communities in Perry County can thrive in an increasingly digital world."

Demand for high-capacity internet continues to grow as households and businesses rely on more connected devices, cloud-based platforms, video applications and AI-powered tools. Fiber gives customers the speed, consistency and capacity needed to keep up whether that means running a business, working from home, attending virtual classes, accessing telehealth or reaching customers online.

Unlike legacy copper networks that have limited bandwidth, fiber is built for the way people live and work today and well into the future. It supports faster uploads and downloads, smoother video conferencing, better streaming and gaming, stronger performance across multiple devices and the reliability needed for modern business tools and online services.

Connecting with the community, door to door

As construction continues across the state, Brightspeed representatives are engaging with communities to help families and businesses understand fiber connectivity and get connected. Brightspeed representatives will be in the following communities: Aspers, Biglerville, Boiling Springs, Butler, Carlisle, Chambersburg, Clearville, Columbia, Fort Loudon, Gettysburg, Greencastle, Hyndman, Lancaster, Littlestown, Martinsburg, Marysville, McSherrystown, Mercersburg, Mill Hall, Milroy, Mont Alto, Mount Holly Springs, Mountville, New Oxford, Newport, Reedsville, Renfrew, Shippensburg, Three Springs and Waynesboro.

"We're focused on helping communities understand not just where we're building, but why it matters," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "When we meet with people in person, we can answer their questions, talk through the benefits of fiber and help them see how stronger broadband can support everything from daily life to long-term growth. With more AI applications, cloud services and connected devices becoming part of everyday life, having the right infrastructure in place matters more than ever."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's Pennsylvania expansion is supported by $41.7 million in federal Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) funding to build an additional 9,079 locations and by another $782,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to add 521 locations, boosting the company's private investment in the state.

Check availability and get connected

Residents and businesses looking for reliable, next-gen connectivity can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As of 4/30/2026 on Trustpilot

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed