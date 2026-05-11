Brightspeed Nears Finish Line on New Jersey Fiber Build, Multi-Gig Internet Available to More Than 78,000

Fiber network now complete in six communities, with construction underway in 17 more across the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced it has reached a major milestone in its New Jersey fiber expansion, with nearly 85 percent of its planned network in the state now complete. More than 78,000 homes and businesses can already access Brightspeed Fiber Internet, and another 14,300 locations are planned as construction continues.

The milestone marks significant progress in bringing faster, more reliable broadband to communities across New Jersey, including many rural and underserved areas. Brightspeed's fiber network is now 100 percent complete in Bloomsbury, Frenchtown, Hampton, High Bridge, Lebanon and Whitehouse Station, giving residents and businesses in those communities access to multi-gig-speed internet that has a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 17,500 five-star reviews.*

"For many communities, especially those outside larger metro areas, dependable broadband can be a game changer," said Readington Township Administrator Jim Curry. "Expanding fiber access helps level the playing field by giving residents and businesses the kind of connectivity needed to participate fully in modern life, from remote work and online learning to healthcare access and entrepreneurship."

Future ready technology

As AI-powered tools, connected devices, cloud-based platforms, telehealth, virtual work and education continue to grow, the need for high-capacity, dependable internet has never been greater. Brightspeed is investing in fiber because tomorrow's digital economy requires infrastructure that can handle more data, more devices and more real-time activity than legacy networks were ever designed to support.

For decades, copper networks helped connect communities, but they were built for a different era of communication. Fiber delivers the speed, consistency and scalability needed for today's digital world, from smoother video conferencing and faster file sharing to stronger support for streaming, gaming, telehealth and cloud-based business tools. It also creates the foundation for emerging technologies, including the AI-driven applications becoming part of everyday life.

By expanding fiber deeper into New Jersey communities, Brightspeed is helping close connectivity gaps, strengthen local economies and ensure more residents and businesses have access to the kind of high-quality internet service needed to compete and grow.

Connecting door to door

As construction continues across the state, Brightspeed representatives are meeting directly with residents and business owners to answer questions, share information about fiber service and help customers get connected. People may see Brightspeed trucks and crews working in neighborhoods and along local roads as the buildout moves forward.

"We're not just building a network, we're building relationships," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "By connecting with people face to face, we can answer questions, explain what fiber makes possible and help communities make the most of this investment. Fiber is built for how people live and work today and for where technology is headed next. As AI, cloud applications and connected devices become more common in everyday life, New Jersey communities need infrastructure that can keep up."

Check availability

Reliable, high-speed internet powers opportunity, innovation and long-term growth. Through its continued investment in New Jersey, Brightspeed is helping ensure communities have the connectivity they need to participate fully in today's economy — and whatever comes next.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As of 4/30/2026 on Trustpilot

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed