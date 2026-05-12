Brightspeed Network Build Hits Milestone in Home State of North Carolina, 9 Communities Now Fiber Enabled

Reliable, multi-gig-speed fiber network reaches 737,000 locations across the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that it has completed 60 percent of its fiber network build in North Carolina and continues expansion of its multi-gig-speed fiber network across the state. The state-of-the-art fiber network reaches more than 736,000 homes and businesses and another 506,000 locations are set to be fiber-enabled once construction is complete.

Brightspeed's network construction is 100 percent complete in Aulander, Boonville, Kernersville, Lake Waccamaw, Mamie, Sunbury, Wallace, Winton and Yadkinville, giving residents and businesses in those nine communities access to fast, reliable, future‑ready connectivity that has a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 17,500 five-star reviews.*

"Access to reliable fiber is a catalyst for progress," said Representative Julia Howard (NC House District 77). "It helps small businesses reach new customers, gives families better access to learning and healthcare, and supports the kind of modern infrastructure communities need to grow. By investing in fiber broadband, Brightspeed is helping create a stronger, more connected future for the people and businesses who call North Carolina home."

Demand for high-capacity internet continues to rise as families and businesses use more connected devices, cloud platforms, video services and AI-enabled tools. Fiber delivers the speed, reliability and capacity customers need to keep pace, whether they are operating a business, working remotely, participating in virtual learning, using telehealth services or connecting with customers online.

Unlike older copper networks with limited bandwidth, fiber is designed for how people live and work now and for what comes next. It enables faster upload and download speeds, clearer video calls, stronger streaming and gaming performance, better connectivity across multiple devices and the dependable service required for today's business applications and online tools.

Connecting with the community, door to door

As construction continues across the state, Brightspeed representatives are engaging with communities to help families and businesses understand fiber connectivity and get connected. Wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel, friendly, fully trained sales representatives will be sharing information about the company's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits in the following communities:

"We want communities to understand more than the locations of our fiber build; we want them to understand the impact," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "Meeting face to face gives us the opportunity to answer questions, explain what fiber can make possible and show how stronger broadband can support everyday needs as well as future growth. As AI tools, cloud platforms and connected devices become more common, reliable, future-ready infrastructure is more important than ever."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's North Carolina expansion is supported by $90.6 million in federal Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) funding to build an additional 13,739 locations. Also, the company was awarded more than $244 million in grants by the N.C. Department of Information Technology's (NCDIT) Division of Broadband and Digital Equity under the state's Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) and Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) programs to add 109,689 locations, boosting the company's private multi-billion-dollar investment.

Check availability and get connected

Residents and businesses looking for reliable, next-gen connectivity can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As of 4/30/2026 on Trustpilot

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed