BrightStar Care Named 2020 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 8th Consecutive Year

GURNEE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with nearly 340 independently owned and operated locations nationwide, was awarded The Joint Commission's 2020 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award, celebrating the brand's commitment to achieving the highest standards of quality and safety in home care. BrightStar Care is the only organization to achieve the title eight years in a row, with 95 percent of their franchisees being Joint Commission accredited. Additionally, BrightStar Care is one of only two franchisors to receive this accolade since the award's inception in 2013.

"At BrightStar Care, we pride ourselves in the fact that we deliver the highest quality care and it has truly helped guide our efforts when navigating this new environment," said Shelly Sun, founder and CEO of BrightStar Care. "This award is a testament of that commitment, and we are thankful to our franchisees and staff for always delivering the highest standard of safety and care. Thanks to the Joint Commission accreditation, BrightStar Care was more than prepared from a protocol standpoint to execute when it came to infectious diseases and disaster plans. We'll always continue to elevate the bar on safety to help keep the most vulnerable population safe at home."

The Gold Seal of Approval indicates that franchisees have undergone a detailed on-site review and are demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's standards, including integrating the standards into agency policies, procedures and training materials. BrightStar Care conducts regular mock evaluations to help its franchisees uphold the standards. Joint Commission accreditation allows for consistency across the board at each locally owned and operated BrightStar Care agencies when it comes to safety protocols, which has been very important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

" We have truly elevated our standards with the Joint Commission. We're honored to be awarded The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the eighth consecutive year, and we're committed to improving our patient safety and quality of care," said Misty Taylor, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Quality at BrightStar Care. "Our primary focus at BrightStar Care, is delivering a higher standard of care, and we ensure our franchisees receive the tools and training required to remain a recipient of this esteemed honor. It's prepared us for the COVID-19 pandemic and has truly helped us keep our clients and caregivers safe during uncertain times."

"By earning this award, BrightStar Care continues to demonstrate its dedication to clients and caregivers experiencing the safest and highest quality of services," said Gary Bachrach, executive director, Home Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "Meeting the nation's most comprehensive requirements is reflected in the caliber of care BrightStar Care provides. Its ability to maintain that standard during COVID-19 is a true testament to the commitment and talent of this organization's leadership and staff."

Listen as Shelly Sun talks with Dawn Glossa MPA, director of Corporate Communications at The Joint Commission, about how BrightStar Care's pursuit for higher standards helped manage their franchise through COVID-19.

Joint Commission accreditation is a known quality indicator within the industry as it is the same organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation has allowed BrightStar Care to help its clients continue living safely in their homes and help prevent hospital re-admission.

BrightStar Care provides the full continuum of home care services comprised of companionship, personal care, dementia care, transportation, medication assistance, skilled nursing and more to improve clients' health and quality of life.

