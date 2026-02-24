Brightstar Lottery Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar" or the "Company") announced that its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, February 24, 2025, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual. Brightstar's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. A copy of Brightstar's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.brightstarlottery.com , and is also accessible at www.sec.gov .

Brightstar will provide all holders of its securities a hard copy of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge and upon request, through its website or by writing to Brightstar Lottery PLC, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 2 and 3 Eldon Street, Fifth Floor, London, EC2M 7LS, United Kingdom.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

