Brightstar Lottery Becomes First Lottery Industry Supplier to Financially Support the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization

Company showcases responsible gaming leadership through funding for problem gambling counselor certifications

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that it is the first lottery industry supplier to fund the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization ("IPGGC"), the leading international body dedicated to certifying professionals in the field of problem gambling and gaming. Brightstar's donation will directly contribute to the expansion of IPGGC programs including Global Gambling Counselor Certification and the new Collegiate Counselors Gambling Certification.

"The IPGGC applauds Brightstar for leading the industry in its commitment to supporting the certification of problem gambling professionals through this first-of-its-kind donation," said Jody Bechtold, IPGGC Board of Directors President. "Brightstar's deep understanding of the lottery industry and commitment to responsible gaming will support our mission to ensure that any individual impacted by problem gambling has access to the highest quality of care and support."

"Being the first lottery industry supplier to financially support the IPGGC is a testament to Brightstar's commitment to comprehensive responsible gaming processes and practices," said Wendy Montgomery, Brightstar Senior Vice President Branding, Communications, and Sustainability. "As a core piece of Brightstar's Sustainable Play program, responsible gaming is woven into the fabric of our company, and we are happy to back the IPGGC's mission to increase the availability and certification of responsible gaming professionals."

The IPGGC, through rigorous standards, comprehensive certification programs, and strategic global partnerships, aims to enhance the quality of care, promote responsible practices, and reduce the harms associated with gambling and gaming disorders worldwide.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

