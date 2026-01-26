Brightstar Lottery Delivers Industry-Leading Sales Force Automation Solution to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that it has deployed its Sales Wizard salesforce automation tool to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG"). Brightstar's powerful, cloud-based Sales Wizard easily integrates with OLG's central system and equips sales representatives with actionable insights and compelling data to identify lottery retail opportunities and make every retail visit more effective.

"Brightstar's Sales Wizard is enabling OLG's sales force with digital access to actionable data while unlocking operational efficiencies so that our sales representatives can make the best use of every retail visit," said Vanessa Theoret, OLG Sr. Director Retail Sales & Account Management. "Sales Wizard is highly configurable so OLG can leverage this product in a variety of ways to meet our evolving business needs."

"OLG joins 24 other lotteries in using Brightstar's Sales Wizard to help responsibly grow sales," said Scott Gunn, Brightstar Chief Operating Officer North America Lottery. "Sales Wizard was designed to be a flexible, convenient tool for lottery sales representatives to work strategically with retailers, providing data, reports, and insights to understand sales trends and optimize as needed."

Sales Wizard is the industry-leading sales force automation tool that provides sales teams with timely, relevant information and is available in user-friendly mobile apps for greater efficiency in the field. Currently supporting more than 148,000 retailers globally, Sales Wizard provides data and insights on sales, instant ticket inventory, instant ticket facings, point-of-sale equipment and signage, and much more.

Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

About Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

