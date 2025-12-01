Brightstar Lottery Gains Exclusive Omnichannel Lottery Licensing Rights to Rubik's® brand

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that it has signed a five-year exclusive licensing agreement with Spin Master Toys UK Limited ("Spin Master") to develop and distribute Rubik's-themed omnichannel lottery games worldwide, including instant tickets, innovative draw-based games and engaging iLottery games.

Created in 1974, the Rubik's Cube is an iconic puzzle that inspires creativity and problem-solving across generations, with millions of cubes sold worldwide. Spin Master's partnership with Brightstar to bring this cultural phenomenon into the lottery space creates fresh ways for fans and players to engage.

"The Rubik's Cube is one of the most iconic symbols of pop culture and Brightstar is thrilled to extend its timeless legacy into compelling, next-generation experiences for lottery players to enjoy," said Matthew Whalen, Brightstar Senior Vice President, Global Instant Ticket Services. "We look forward to producing exciting omnichannel games featuring Rubik's Cube, which will include innovations such as our revolutionary Infinity Instants technology, creating an infinite number of possibilities to customize each ticket."

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic, regulatory and political uncertainty, including as a result of new or increased tariffs, trade wars, and other restrictions on trade between or among countries in which the Company operates, and related changes in discretionary consumer spending and behavior, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and the other factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

RUBIK'S TM & © Spin Master Toys UK Limited, used under license. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Brightstar Lottery PLC

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Brightstar Lottery PLC, its affiliates or its licensors.

