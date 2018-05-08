BrightStarr Rebrands as Unily

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659299/Unily_Logo.jpg )



"In just four years, our company has grown to support more than one million global users through our work with customers like Hershey's, Microsoft, Shell and many others," stated Rich Paterson, Co-founder, Unily. "The Unily brand embodies our passion and focus to help global enterprises improve their organizational efficiency and productivity through better communication and collaboration. Unifying our efforts around one single brand will simplify how we're perceived in the market and reinforce the value of our solution."

Unily will now serve as both the company and solution name. While some of the company's earlier clients are using unique BrightStarr solutions, they will be able to benefit from Unily's innovations as well. Moving forward the company will implement its marketing, communications and sales engagement initiatives under the Unily brand.

"We're excited about this next chapter in our corporate growth," continued Paterson. "In fact, the recent 2018 Global Human Capitol Trends report from Deloitte underscored that 70 percent of the 11,000 HR and business leaders surveyed, believe that workers will spend more time on collaboration platforms in the future. We're focused on enabling that future, today."

Unily is an award-winning digital workplace solution designed to improve organizational productivity, efficiency and engagement. It offers global workforces the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere serving as a driver for digital transformation. Unily is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, offering integration points with Office 365 and SharePoint. The solution is supported by a comprehensive Customer Success framework, designed to drive on-going value and adoption. Unily serves its customers through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle and Sydney. For more information, visit www.unily.com.

