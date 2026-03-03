BrightTower Advises B2B Media and Events Company Bisnow in Sale to Axel Springer

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axel Springer has acquired Bisnow, a leading commercial real estate media and events business, backed by The Wicks Group, a New York City-based private equity firm. Since 2005, Bisnow has built a deeply engaged, global commercial real estate audience through a unified platform of news, live events, and targeted B2B solutions. The company hosts more than 400 live events each year in 47 local markets across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, connecting decision-makers across the commercial real estate ecosystem. At a time when AI is reshaping how information is created and distributed, Bisnow's strength in live experiences and award-winning journalism provides a trusted platform for industry insight while fostering meaningful professional connections.

Bisnow will join Morning Brew Inc. in the newly formed Brew Media Group. Robert Dippell will lead Brew Media Group in addition to his current role as CEO of Morning Brew Inc. Bisnow and Morning Brew Inc. will operate as separate, independently run companies as a part of Brew Media Group, which will actively pursue further targets in the U.S. to accelerate growth, scale its offerings, and enable cross-brand innovation across events, newsletters, and digital products.

Dippell brings a deep understanding of Bisnow from his earlier work with the company, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Advisor. Bisnow's proven executive team, including CEO Gregg Mayer, will remain in place as Axel Springer supports the company's next phase of growth.

Gregg Mayer, CEO of Bisnow: "This moment is a testament to the extraordinary work of our team and the strength of the Bisnow brand around the world. Axel Springer recognizes not only our performance and leadership in commercial real estate, but also the culture, entrepreneurial drive, and industry relationships that set us apart. This doesn't change who we are; it expands what we can achieve. Now, we have the opportunity to grow, invest in our people and brands, and build on the momentum we've created to supercharge our mission – to push the CRE industry to do more business."

