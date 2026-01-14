BrightTower Advises Commerce Intelligence and Orchestration Software Platform MikMak in Sale to SPINS

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading provider of CPG data, insights, and commerce solutions, today announced the acquisition of MikMak, a global leader in commerce intelligence and omnichannel orchestration. The acquisition significantly accelerates SPINS vision to enable and measure engagement with shoppers throughout their buying journey, and across physical, digital, and agentic shelves.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to MikMak in this transaction.

As shoppers increasingly take multi-step journeys to purchase products (from social media, to digital landing pages, to in-store trial), the imperative for brands to deploy dollars to the right surface at the right time to the right audience is growing stronger. The introduction of agentic commerce – the use of AI agents to answer questions, provide recommendations, and action purchases – only accelerates the urgency.

"SPINS has been converting online buyers into offline purchases for over a decade," says Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "But the days of simple see-and-buy are behind us. Our customers are facing a more informed, more digital, and more complex shopper than ever before. By joining forces with MikMak, we are able to combine the industry's best, most attribute-rich dataset with the best media platform to immediately improve our customers' ability to plan, execute, and measure modern shopper engagement."

MikMak is a global leader in tracking, measuring, and optimizing omnichannel activity, serving brands across multiple categories, including CPG, grocery, beauty, alcohol, personal care, and consumer electronics. This acquisition coincides with the imminent release of MikMak 4.0, a new and best-in-class platform that strengthens the company's ability to help brands optimize every marketing dollar across their entire tech stack and partner ecosystem.

"We are motivated by a powerful mission – to grow brands in real time," says Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "In SPINS, we found a team that thinks the way we do and shares our relentless focus on helping customers keep pace with the evolving commerce world."

The combined value proposition of the two companies will be to deliver an unparallelled level of granularity to consumer preference and behavior – on shelf and online – that can power more relevant, more efficient marketing spend for brands of all sizes.

