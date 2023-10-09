BrightTower Advises InMoment's Sale of New Vehicle Customer Study, the Largest and Longest-Running Syndicated Automotive Program, to Ipsos

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, today announced its acquisition of the New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS LLC) – the largest and longest-running syndicated automotive research study in North America, from InMoment.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to InMoment in this transaction.

New Vehicle Customer Study covers US and Canadian automotive buyer behavior with over 50 years of data, providing a holistic picture of consumers' vehicle buying and leasing patterns, and preferences for industry leaders.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "In line with our 2025 ambitions, this acquisition strengthens and scales Ipsos' best-in-class research capabilities worldwide. The cutting-edge expertise of NVCS, as well as their experienced staff, will help support our automotive clients as the future of mobility evolves rapidly."

This strategic acquisition strengthens Ipsos' investment in data integration and reporting tech platforms, as the Group already delivers similar programs in 20 markets.

"We are very excited about the fit of NVCS with Ipsos," said John Lewis, InMoment CEO. "This transition allows us to be even more focused on our core business of Integrated Customer Experience Management for our automotive clients, where we help them grow their business via actionable insights from reviews, surveys, social feedback, call center interactions, and more."

About BrightTower
BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world-class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

