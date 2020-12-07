Brightway Insurance Co-Founders earn national recognition as top leaders in the industry

Recognizing the unique challenges 2020 presented, David and Michael made a key pivot and introduced a lower-investment franchise model that helps make it easier for people interested in owning their own business and reaching their potential join the most-recognized insurance franchise system in the country.

"We are both humbled and honored to be included on the list," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "2020 was a different kind of year that required a different way of thinking. We love these kinds of challenges; we're delighted with the response to the new offering and we are incredibly proud of our employees who all stepped to the plate to continue to provide industry-leading services and support to a record number of new franchisees."

Brightway Executive Chairman, David Miller, added, "We created Brightway to help everyone associated with the business reach their personal potential. Helping others achieve their dreams and goals is incredibly rewarding and we work to ensure the Brightway offering is the best in the industry every day."

When the Millers started Brightway Insurance, they asked themselves, "What should be?" And those three words have revolutionized the independent insurance agency business. They set about to build what had not yet been built and they have gone on to make incredible investments in a model that is proven to be the best in the industry. Read more about David Miller and Michael Miller in Issue 8.12 of Insurance Business America.

Brightway, founded in 2008, is a recession-proof company, and its low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. One out of every four agencies has books of business greater than $5 million*.

