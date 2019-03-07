Brightway Insurance expands into new markets in six states through Independent Agent program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More consumers now have the opportunity to enjoy a better way to shop for insurance as seven people are on the path to the American dream of business ownership through a new Independent Agent program introduced in January by Brightway Insurance.

"We're thrilled to welcome this first group of experienced insurance Agents to our Independent Agent program," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "This path to franchise ownership program allows experienced Agents to begin selling in the Brightway system while qualifying for franchise ownership with no up-front costs or risks."



Gary Weintraub opened Brightway, The Gary Weintraub Agency in Pooler, Georgia. For information, visit BrightwayGaryWeintraub.com.



Andrew Gutierrez opened Brightway, The Andrew Gutierrez Agency in Topeka, Kansas. For information, visit BrightwayAndrewGutierrez.com.



Sandeep Rao opened Brightway, The Rao Agency in Wilmington, North Carolina. For information, visit BrightwayRao.com.



Aquarius Johnson opened Brightway, The Aquarius Johnson Agency in Humble, Texas. For information, visit BrightwayAquariusJohnson.com.



Austin Vannoy opened Brightway, The Vannoy Agency in Valdosta, Georgia. For information, visit BrightwayVannoy.com.



Jeremy Hill opened Brightway, The Jeremy Hill Agency in New Orleans, Louisiana. For information, visit BrightwayJeremyHill.com.



Maria Puente opened Brightway, The Maria Puente Agency in Tucson, Arizona. For information, visit BrightwayMariaPuente.com.

Brightway Independent Agents enjoy the same after-the-sale service as franchise owners as they qualify for a fully financed, lower-cost entry fee into the company's new franchise model in which a Brightway location can operate out of a professional office space.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $572 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 177 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

