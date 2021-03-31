Brightway Insurance expands into Virginia with March franchise openings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a month after expanding into Ohio, Brightway Insurance opened its first franchise in Virginia. More people are realizing their dreams of business ownership and more consumers are enjoying a better way to buy insurance for their homes, vehicles and more as the company expanded its footprint this month with new locations opening in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Brightway's newest franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, from captive insurance agencies to the restaurant industry. With the company's holistic system of training and support, people from many different backgrounds can grow successful businesses.

More than 400 insurance experts provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring.

The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve, building customized packages of policies that meet each customer's unique needs. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Virginia and to welcome Brian, Shelby, Gerald, Charvon, Santos, Raj and Moeenul to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We provide Franchise Owners with holistic business support to help them grow their business and look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

Brightway introduced new, lower-investment franchise opportunities last year and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please click here to let us know or email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $775 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 297 offices across 23 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

