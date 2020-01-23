Brightway Insurance opens 200th store

"When my brother, David, and I started franchising in 2008, we knew we had a great concept, but we had no idea how quickly we'd grow," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Our success speaks to our alignment with all of our partners and with whom we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone. Thanks to the great work of our franchisees, their teams and our employees and to our loyal customers, the sky's the limit."

"Not only are our franchisees realizing their dreams of business ownership through Brightway, but we've also created hundreds of jobs and are always looking for talented individuals to start their insurance careers with us," Miller added.

Today, the company employs about 240 people in its Jacksonville-based corporate office. The corporate office provides expertise in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to achieving the 200-store milestone, other 2019 year-end indicators of the company's growth and success are:

Locations in 22 states, up from one in 2008

$636 million in annualized written premium, up from $36 million at year-end 2008

