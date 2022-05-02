Brightwell Launches ARDEN, an AI-powered, Risk-Detection Engine That Identifies and Prevents Financial Fraud

Financial Services Provider Defends Fintechs Against Fraud With Industry-leading Prevention Capabilities in Response to Escalating Threats

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , a payments technology company that builds financial products to send money securely anywhere in the world, today announced the launch of ARDEN, an AI-powered, risk-detection engine helping fintechs protect their financial assets and cardholders.

As fintech platforms expand access to financial services, fraud instances have similarly soared, increasing by 70 percent in 2021 . Notably, enumeration attacks or Bank Identity Number (BIN) attacks, which rely on brute-force tactics to access user accounts, have become more prevalent as fraudsters look to exploit financial services companies and online merchants who lack adequate authentication and security protocols.

Today's fraudsters are taking advantage of these insecure processes with frightening rapidity, leveraging stolen card data that they can quickly validate and exploit—stealing large sums of money in a matter of seconds.

"ARDEN has significantly reduced fraud on our own platform, allowing us to drastically outperform industry standards while recouping fraud losses," said Larry Hipp, Brightwell's chief executive officer. "This sophisticated software has allowed us to remain agile in the face of a rapidly shifting threat landscape, and we are committed to helping our customers and other companies keep their financial assets safe from fraud."

ARDEN disrupts this practice by detecting malicious patterns in transactions and automatically stopping fraud attacks before they impact user accounts or company assets. At the same time, ARDEN enhances account visibility, allowing customers to centralize transaction monitoring into one platform. They can easily toggle between merchant and card views to evaluate the alerts and any suspicious activity that ARDEN detects.

Coupled with real-time fraud alerts, actionable insights, and easy integration, ARDEN is a powerful tool for fighting financial services fraud.

"Account security is a serious concern for many people," said Ernie Moran, Brightwell's senior vice president of risk. "Experiencing a BIN attack firsthand inspired us to develop the tools to take the fight to the fraudsters, eroding their capacities to exploit people's hard-earned money for their benefit."

Brightwell is offering a risk-free, 60-day trial of ARDEN. To learn more about how ARDEN can help stop fraud for you, visit getarden.com

About Brightwell



Brightwell is an Atlanta-based payments technology company that provides financial products to send money securely anywhere in the world. Companies of all sizes use their software and APIs to increase revenue, mitigate risk, and reduce costs. Brightwell offers a remittance platform that is easy to integrate with using SDKs or APIs as well as an A.I. risk detection engine to help stay ahead of fraud attacks. Brightwell's mobile-first platform to pay global workers is another suite of financial tools that help to simplify personal finances for communities that are traditionally underserved in the marketplace. Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people across the globe feel more connected to and in control of their money. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

Press Inquiries:

Kathy Berardi

678.644.4122

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightwell