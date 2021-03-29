Brightwell Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced it has been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the city's 2021 top places to work. Published annually, the list of top workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution and connection.

This year marks the third year in a row that Brightwell was chosen from 3,000+ companies that were nominated, ranking 63rd of the top 175. Strong values, transparency and teamwork were among the characteristics of the employers recognized. Among the 2021 Top Workplaces, employees overwhelmingly note they work for companies with integrity and have managers who care about their concerns and make it easy to do their jobs well.



"As the result of employee feedback, this award holds special significance and makes us incredibly proud," said Audrey Hall, SVP of Product for Brightwell. "Over the last twelve months, as the cruise industry faced unprecedented setbacks due to Covid-19, our team banded together to provide 24/7 support to our cardholders. Throughout the pandemic, their commitment to our work, customers and each other has been admirable, which is why we made it a priority to continue empowering and engaging with our employees even as we faced new challenges as a business. We owe Brightwell's success to our employees and collectively, are stronger than ever and well equipped for the opportunities that lie ahead."



About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

Media Contacts:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications (for Brightwell)

404.655.2273

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightwell