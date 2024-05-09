Brightwild & Clover Announce Opening of Luxury Townhomes in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Beach welcomes a new standard of luxury living with the grand opening of The Gemma, a stunning set of vacation rental homes nestled in the heart of the vibrant coastal community. The Gemma was collaboratively developed by Brightwild and Clover, with ongoing management overseen by Brightwild.

The Gemma, aptly named for its allure and elegance, pays homage to the quartz-like sand located just 125 feet from its entrance. These homes, each spanning 3,400 square feet, blend modern comfort with seaside sophistication. Each dwelling epitomizes coastal luxury with expansive layouts and top-tier finishes.

"We are delighted to unveil The Gemma, a distinguished addition to both Clearwater Beach and Brightwild's portfolio," stated Billy Spottswood, Founder and CEO of Brightwild. "Crafted with great attention to detail to help further our ability to create experiences for our guests, these four homes are tailored for group travel, situated just steps from the beach. We're ecstatic to continue to embark on an exciting journey to further enrich the Clearwater Beach experience in the months ahead, and are hopeful The Gemma will help do just that."

The Gemma presented an exciting opportunity for Clover, a company focused on discovering and delivering innovative value-add real estate opportunities. Clearwater Beach is one of the most sought-after beach destinations globally, yet there is a scarcity of large homes catering to large families and groups of friends. The quick bookings of these homes as summer approaches affirm the demand for such accommodations.

"We are thrilled to deliver four new luxury vacation homes to Clearwater Beach," said Clover Development Manager Brian Piccolo. "The compliments and excitement we have received over the last few months have been remarkable. Each home provides a unique luxurious feel while offering spacious layouts, modern amenities, and a private pool and spa. We are excited to welcome guests into these homes to make memories and enjoy a vacation experience like no other on Clearwater Beach!"

Brightwild Studio, Brightwild's in-house creative arm, was eager to collaborate on the creation of this property. "We were enthusiastic to engage with a project that took full advantage of our multidisciplinary creative team," said Dave Imber, Senior Director of Creative. "From interior design consulting to naming and brand identity design all the way down to the launch of The Gemma's website, we were eager to put our fingerprint on this. The Gemma is an experience our team is delighted to introduce to the world."

In addition to its lavish accommodations, furnished by Dwell Home Market and decorated with art from Wendover Art Group, The Gemma offers residents convenient access to Clearwater Beach's vibrant array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Whether strolling along the iconic Pier 60, indulging in waterfront dining at local eateries, or soaking in the sun on the crystal-white sands, The Gemma provides the perfect launching pad for enjoying all that Clearwater Beach has to offer.

To book a reservation at The Gemma, please visit thegemmacwb.com . For more information on Brightwild, please visit brightwild.com . For more information on Clover, please visit clover-properties.com . For media inquiries, please contact Emily Bishop at [email protected] or 954-294-4570.

About The Gemma:

The Gemma is a premier residential complex located in Clearwater Beach, Florida, offering luxurious beachfront living with unparalleled amenities and panoramic views of the Gulf Coast. For more information, visit thegemmacwb.com .

About Brightwild:

Brightwild is a travel platform connecting people in real life through personalized experiences and standout stays. As the largest asset manager in Key West, Brightwild is committed to delivering exceptional experiences, preserving the unique identities of its properties, and setting new standards for guest satisfaction. To learn more, visit brightwild.com , or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Linkedin , or X .

About Clover

Clover is focused on discovering and delivering on innovative value-add real estate opportunities. Clover develops and invests in the markets they intimately understand, primarily in the Southeastern United States. Their capabilities span from ground up development to repositioning properties that are underperforming relative to their potential, with experience across various product types. To learn more, visit clover-properties.com .

