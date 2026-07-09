Brightworks Dentistry Buckhead Aligns Under Unified Brand, Reaffirming Continuity of Care

The Buckhead dental office that Dr. Patrice Robbins has owned and operated since 2020 is aligning its name with the Brightworks Dentistry brand, reflecting how the practice has long operated. The update simplifies the patient experience and reinforces continuity of care, rather than signaling any change in ownership or philosophy.

ATLANTA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightworks Dentistry's Buckhead location, at 550 Pharr Road, is adopting the Brightworks Dentistry name as part of the group's brand unification. The change aligns the office's name with the way the practice has operated for years: Dr. Patrice Robbins has owned and operated the Buckhead office since 2020. This is not a new acquisition or a practice recently joining the Brightworks Dentistry family, but rather a step to bring the name in line with an existing reality.

Brightworks Dentistry

For patients, the rebrand represents simplification and clarity. Bringing the Buckhead office fully under the Brightworks Dentistry name and a single website reduces confusion and makes the experience more seamless, especially for patients who receive care at more than one Brightworks Dentistry location. The ownership, the clinical team, and the practice's relationship-based philosophy remain unchanged.

The Buckhead location has also invested in CEREC same-day dentistry technology to provide a more convenient and comfortable experience. With CEREC, many patients can receive high-quality ceramic restorations in a single visit, reducing the need for temporary restorations and multiple appointments. This is especially valuable for busy professionals, allowing them to complete much of their treatment efficiently while minimizing time away from work and family. The addition of same-day dentistry reflects the practice's commitment to delivering exceptional care while respecting patients' time.

Patients at the Buckhead office will continue to see the same familiar team and experience the same standards of care, now under a unified brand that connects them to the broader Brightworks Dentistry group across Atlanta.

"Our Buckhead patients have trusted us with their care for years, and that is not changing," said Dr. Patrice Robbins. "Bringing this office fully under the Brightworks Dentistry name simply makes the experience clearer and more seamless—the same team and the same philosophy, with the added convenience of one trusted brand across all of our Atlanta locations."

More About Brightworks Dentistry

Brightworks Dentistry is a relationship-based, independently owned dental group serving the Atlanta metro area, with locations in Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta. Founded by Dr. Patrice Robbins, the practice pairs the warmth and personalization of a neighborhood dental office with advanced technology and comprehensive services, including general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative care, dental implants, Invisalign, sleep apnea and airway dentistry, and sedation dentistry. The group's mission is to help patients achieve lifelong oral health through meaningful relationships, advanced technology, and exceptional care delivered by a team committed to continuous growth and excellence. Dr. Robbins earned her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia and has been recognized as an Atlanta Magazine Top Dentist. For more information, visit www.brightworksdentistry.com.

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SOURCE Brightworks Dentistry